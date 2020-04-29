Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Agara.ai Press Release

Receive press releases from Agara.ai: By Email RSS Feeds: Agara Gets Selected in Orange Fab Asia Accelerator Program

Agara is among the top 6 finalists, and the only Indian company to have been selected in this prestigious program.

Bengaluru, India, April 29, 2020 --(



This program will be held in three locations - Tokyo, Seoul, and Taipei. Start-ups have to locate around any of the three cities during the three-month program to attend a series of events held on a regular basis.



The program is aimed at providing the right business development opportunities for a startup within Orange Group and its corporate partners such as Acer, Airbus, Nestle, Nokia to name a few. They also provide one-to-one mentoring from VCs, entrepreneurs, and designers based in Asia, Europe, and the US. The program concludes with Demo Day when startups present or pitch their product to large audiences including investors, corporations, and media. Startups get to network with Orange Fab Asia program’s alumni startups and get exposure & opportunities in 17 countries.



In the past, Orange Fab Asia has helped over 186 startups expand their business overseas and raised USD 713 million.



“Agara is the first startup from India joining in the Orange Fab Asia program. The startup has already proven the potential to go to the global markets with its innovative real-time voice AI technology, which we believe Orange Group could find a way to take advantage of. We are looking forward to helping Agara expand the market reach in Asia as well as countries where Orange has operations around the world through the program.” - Hiroshi Nishikawa, Orange Fab Asia Program Manager.



“Given our focus on Asia, we were on the lookout for a program as well connected as Orange Fab Asia. The program is giving us the right exposure to real-world problems that AI can solve in the telecom sector and beyond. Conducted at 3 locations in Asia with a select group of startups, this experience will enable us to partner with Orange’s corporate partner network in the region. We are looking forward to participating in this program, to deliver on outcomes for leading organizations in the region.” - Dawn Varghese, Director, Sales at Agara.



About Agara

Agara is on a mission to radically enhance the business-to-consumer communication experience with Real-time Voice AI technology. It is custom-designed to undertake autonomous conversations over the phone without any human assistance. Some of the largest and most respected enterprises globally use Agara to streamline their customer & vendor support operations, cut costs, and improve the experience to the end-user. Agara is backed by several top-notch names in venture capital including Kleiner Perkins, Blume Ventures, and RTP Global. Visit us at https://www.agara.ai.



Contact

Abhimanyu

abhimanyu@agaralabs.com

+1-512-333-4634 Bengaluru, India, April 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Agara is among the top 6 startups selected for the prestigious Orange Fab Asia’s 3-month accelerator program. This is part of the Tokyo Spring 2020 season that welcomes startups from diverse backgrounds such as AI, Deep Learning, AR/VR, big data, and cloud technologies. Orange Fab Asia supports start-ups with mature products to provide access to the global market through Orange's network.This program will be held in three locations - Tokyo, Seoul, and Taipei. Start-ups have to locate around any of the three cities during the three-month program to attend a series of events held on a regular basis.The program is aimed at providing the right business development opportunities for a startup within Orange Group and its corporate partners such as Acer, Airbus, Nestle, Nokia to name a few. They also provide one-to-one mentoring from VCs, entrepreneurs, and designers based in Asia, Europe, and the US. The program concludes with Demo Day when startups present or pitch their product to large audiences including investors, corporations, and media. Startups get to network with Orange Fab Asia program’s alumni startups and get exposure & opportunities in 17 countries.In the past, Orange Fab Asia has helped over 186 startups expand their business overseas and raised USD 713 million.“Agara is the first startup from India joining in the Orange Fab Asia program. The startup has already proven the potential to go to the global markets with its innovative real-time voice AI technology, which we believe Orange Group could find a way to take advantage of. We are looking forward to helping Agara expand the market reach in Asia as well as countries where Orange has operations around the world through the program.” - Hiroshi Nishikawa, Orange Fab Asia Program Manager.“Given our focus on Asia, we were on the lookout for a program as well connected as Orange Fab Asia. The program is giving us the right exposure to real-world problems that AI can solve in the telecom sector and beyond. Conducted at 3 locations in Asia with a select group of startups, this experience will enable us to partner with Orange’s corporate partner network in the region. We are looking forward to participating in this program, to deliver on outcomes for leading organizations in the region.” - Dawn Varghese, Director, Sales at Agara.About AgaraAgara is on a mission to radically enhance the business-to-consumer communication experience with Real-time Voice AI technology. It is custom-designed to undertake autonomous conversations over the phone without any human assistance. Some of the largest and most respected enterprises globally use Agara to streamline their customer & vendor support operations, cut costs, and improve the experience to the end-user. Agara is backed by several top-notch names in venture capital including Kleiner Perkins, Blume Ventures, and RTP Global. Visit us at https://www.agara.ai.ContactAbhimanyuabhimanyu@agaralabs.com+1-512-333-4634 Contact Information Agara.ai

Sharvaani Shah

782-943-7228



agara.ai



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Agara.ai Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend