Workshop Overview for Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery 2020

SMi reports: Workshop Overview for the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery Conference, which will convene in London on September 15, 2020 one day before the conference taking place on September 16 and 17.

London, United Kingdom, April 29, 2020 --



Which includes an interactive half day pre-conference workshop taking place from 1pm – 5pm in London on the 15th of September 2020.



Workshop overview:



Oligonucleotide drug discovery: Target selection, delivery, molecular design and lead identification



Workshop Leaders:

Troels Koch, Chief Technology Officer, SVP Science and Technology, Inexos Therapeutics

Maj Hedtjärn, SVP Discovery & Pre-Clinical Development, Inexos Therapeutics



Short Summary about the Workshop Leaders:



Troels Koch (TK) has 20 years’ experience in the international life science and biopharmaceutical industry. Founder of several biotech companies.



Maj Hedtjärn is an experienced leader in the field of RNA Therapeutics Drug Discovery, Research and Innovation with more than 14 years of R&D experience from biotech and big pharma and more than 10 years of leadership experience.



This workshop will focus on the initial parameters for drug discovery. It is intended that the workshop is interactive so detailed discussions between the presenters and the audience is enticed.



To learn more about the conference and workshop visit the SMi website and download the brochure. There is also an early bird saving of £600 will be applied to bookings made before April 30, 2020: http://www.oligonucleotide.co.uk/prcom2



Why you should attend:



- Gain insight into the complex drug discovery process of oligonucleotide-based therapeutics from project start to finish



- Listen to case studies revealing crucial aspects of delivery and how to tackle delivery related challenges



- Deep dive into in silico structure-based molecular modelling of oligonucleotides



- Develop the right controls for in vivo and in vitro assays for securing high translation rates



The event brochure with the workshop agenda and speaker line-up is available to download from the website; those interested in attending can register at: http://www.oligonucleotide.co.uk/prcom2



Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery

Main conference: 16-17 September 2020

London, UK



For media queries please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088



About SMi Group:

Jinna Sidhu

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.oligonucleotide.co.uk/prcom2



