EloQ Communications Launches Pro Bono Consulting Support for Start-Ups and SMEs

Starting May 2020, EloQ Communications provides free marketing and communication consultation for companies operating in Vietnam.

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, April 29, 2020 --



This is a pro bono program dedicated by EloQ Communications, and will be sustained throughout 2020 to help start-ups and SMEs build their strategy and identify effective methods to promote their brands. Especially when the economy is under heavy influence of the COVID-19 pandemic, troubled companies would receive practical advice from these upcoming consulting sessions to prepare for their reboost.



“We want to contribute practical values to the community with our communications expertise. Through this consulting support, EloQ would help start-ups and SMEs, who are still inexperienced in executing communications activities, deliver their service and products to the market. These communications solutions would enhance their competitive advantage to compete against large and long-time existing competitors in the market,” Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, Managing Director of EloQ Communications expressed.



The representatives of these entities shall receive strategic consultation to identify opportunities and pragmatic communications tactics to promote their brands. Each 1:1 online session would last 30 minutes on every Friday morning (Vietnam time), starting from May 2020. To sign up for this free support, businesses only need to schedule their appointment at: https://calendly.com/eloqasia/free-consultation.



“SMEs or start-ups usually operate under tight budget, making them wary about investing in advertising and communications activities. However, based on their scale and budget, EloQ would propose suitable and timely communications methods that best fit their service or product category. Therefore, these small-scale businesses will avoid overspending on expensive but ineffective activities,” Mr. Duy Ly, Head of External Relations at EloQ Communications said.



These consulting sessions would be conducted by EloQ Communications’ professionals. As a member of the South East Asia Public Relations and Communications Association (SEA PRCA) and the GlobalCom Public Relations Network (GCPR), EloQ has continued to prove their ability in coordinating and provide support for a diversified clientele on a regional scale. Up to date, the agency has been working with overseas companies doing business in Vietnam, including such diverse clients from more than 30 cities and regions, including companies in the Fortune 500 list, multinational and local entities.



EloQ Communications is a leading public relations and integrated marketing communications (IMC) agency based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam and handling projects in Vietnam and throughout the ASEAN region.



About EloQ Communications

EloQ Communications is an independent communications agency which acts as the eyes, ears, and voice of its clients in the Vietnamese market. Combining local expertise with a global perspective, EloQ works with foreign and Vietnamese companies of all sizes and industries to enhance their images and extend their reach in the Vietnamese market.



EloQ offers a range of marketing services, including PR, social marketing, digital marketing, influencer marketing, business and product branding, crisis communication, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. The agency values modernity, transparency, and flexibility above all.



