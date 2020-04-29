PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
GiftWaley.com - Spreading Smiles with Gifts, Aims to Change the Way People Buy Gifts


GiftWaley brings up a one-stop online store for all gifting products, with its niche e-commerce platform focused to not just buy gifts for others but to gift self.

Bangalore, India, April 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- With this unique concept of gifting, GiftWaley focuses on “Gifts for Everyone” and builds the customers view to gift self, home, friends & family. The e-commerce store is collaborating with multiple brands to bring the wide range of categories all under one roof for its customers.

Every one has spent hours thinking about the best gift to buy and this has been the case of every other occasion. Readers will also agree that there is no one gift to match every relation. While this gift brand builds up the platform, people look forward to have the ease of choosing the gifts for every occasion and relation in an easy, quick, and better way.

“#YourSmilePartner is here to solve all your gifting needs for every occasion and every relation.” - GiftWaley.com

Spread the joy of smile and choose your gift from a wide range of product categories available for shopping from t-shirts, mugs, watches, clocks, pens, speakers, home decor, frames, baby toys, electronic gadgets, and many others. Check out the complete list on the GiftWaley website.
Contact Information
GiftWaley
Bhupesh Jain
91 9500006938
Contact
www.giftwaley.com

