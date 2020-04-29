GiftWaley.com - Spreading Smiles with Gifts, Aims to Change the Way People Buy Gifts

Press Releases GiftWaley Press Release

GiftWaley brings up a one-stop online store for all gifting products, with its niche e-commerce platform focused to not just buy gifts for others but to gift self.

Bangalore, India, April 29, 2020 --(



Every one has spent hours thinking about the best gift to buy and this has been the case of every other occasion. Readers will also agree that there is no one gift to match every relation. While this gift brand builds up the platform, people look forward to have the ease of choosing the gifts for every occasion and relation in an easy, quick, and better way.



“#YourSmilePartner is here to solve all your gifting needs for every occasion and every relation.” - GiftWaley.com



Bangalore, India, April 29, 2020 -- With this unique concept of gifting, GiftWaley focuses on "Gifts for Everyone" and builds the customers view to gift self, home, friends & family. The e-commerce store is collaborating with multiple brands to bring the wide range of categories all under one roof for its customers.

Every one has spent hours thinking about the best gift to buy and this has been the case of every other occasion. Readers will also agree that there is no one gift to match every relation. While this gift brand builds up the platform, people look forward to have the ease of choosing the gifts for every occasion and relation in an easy, quick, and better way.

"#YourSmilePartner is here to solve all your gifting needs for every occasion and every relation." - GiftWaley.com

Spread the joy of smile and choose your gift from a wide range of product categories available for shopping from t-shirts, mugs, watches, clocks, pens, speakers, home decor, frames, baby toys, electronic gadgets, and many others. Check out the complete list on the GiftWaley website.

Contact Information
GiftWaley
Bhupesh Jain
91 9500006938
www.giftwaley.com

Bhupesh Jain

91 9500006938



www.giftwaley.com



