Loveforce International Releases Hope and Cats

Loveforce International will release two songs on Friday May 1st. The Reggae Pop song "Hope is The Answer" by A Prophet Among Us and "She's Allergic to Cats" The Title song from the movie of the same name by Honey Davis.

Santa Clarita, CA, April 29, 2020 --(



The first song, is called Hope is the Answer, is a release by Christian-Oriented Alternative Rock / World Beat Recording Artists A Prophet Among Us. Melodically, The song is Reggae-Pop with a steady beat, beautiful background vocal harmonies and lilting guitar work. The lyric focuses on the lives of people in difficulties and how hope is the answer to the problems they face and questions they have.



The song was written by Author and Songwriter Mark Thomas Wilkins who claims to occasionally write with the spirits of dead celebrities.



“The spirit of a man who is likely the most famous Reggae artist ever, came to me one day and told me he had a song he wanted me to help him with,” said Wilkins.” He then proceeded to sing the first and second verse. I subsequently wrote the third verse and chorus to tie everything together,” he continued.



The second song is “She’s Allergic to Cats.” It is the Title Track from the recently released movie of the same name. The song was written and recorded by Honey Davis. Melodically, it is a Pop song with acoustic guitar, electric bass and a drum kit. Lyrically, it captures important elements from the movie.



On Friday May 1st, both songs will be released and available on iTunes, Amazon Music, Spotify, Google Play, Deezer, Napster, iHeart Radio, Ahghami, bandcamp, Instagram / Facebook, Claromusica, Pandora, Kkbox, Tik Tok, Jio Saavn, and Media Net.



For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954 Santa Clarita, CA, April 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Loveforce International is releasing two completely different records. One is an inspirational song about hope and the other is the title song from a recently released movie.The first song, is called Hope is the Answer, is a release by Christian-Oriented Alternative Rock / World Beat Recording Artists A Prophet Among Us. Melodically, The song is Reggae-Pop with a steady beat, beautiful background vocal harmonies and lilting guitar work. The lyric focuses on the lives of people in difficulties and how hope is the answer to the problems they face and questions they have.The song was written by Author and Songwriter Mark Thomas Wilkins who claims to occasionally write with the spirits of dead celebrities.“The spirit of a man who is likely the most famous Reggae artist ever, came to me one day and told me he had a song he wanted me to help him with,” said Wilkins.” He then proceeded to sing the first and second verse. I subsequently wrote the third verse and chorus to tie everything together,” he continued.The second song is “She’s Allergic to Cats.” It is the Title Track from the recently released movie of the same name. The song was written and recorded by Honey Davis. Melodically, it is a Pop song with acoustic guitar, electric bass and a drum kit. Lyrically, it captures important elements from the movie.On Friday May 1st, both songs will be released and available on iTunes, Amazon Music, Spotify, Google Play, Deezer, Napster, iHeart Radio, Ahghami, bandcamp, Instagram / Facebook, Claromusica, Pandora, Kkbox, Tik Tok, Jio Saavn, and Media Net.For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954