Two New Snap-Action Switch Series from CIT Offer Operating Force Up to 350gF

New Miniature VM3 and Micro SM3 Snap-Action Switch Lines Offer SPST normally open, SPST normally closed or SPDT Pole Options.

Northvale, NJ, April 29, 2020 --(



Highly customizable, the VM3 and SM3 offer a range of actuator lever options including pin plunger, roller levers, hinge levers and simulated rollers. These electromechanical switches are actuated by very little physical force via a tipping point mechanism and both feature 0.187in or 0.250in termination options in SPST NO, SPST NC or SPDT functions.



The CIT Relay & Switch VM3 Snap-Action switch is UL and TÜV approved and an actuation force from 80gF up to 180gF. The Micro Switch has Momentary and Latching Options, its base and cover are made of UL94-V0 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) with a PBT Pin Plunger, UL94-V0 Contacts Silver Alloy Contacts and Copper Alloy, Silver Plated Terminals.



The VM3 Series miniature snap-action switch is a UL/cUL certified panel mount switch. Actuator styles include pin plunger, standard roller lever, simulated roller lever, short hinge lever, short roller lever, long hinge lever and standard hinge lever. The VM3 Series silver plated copper alloy switch offers terminal options of .250in quick connect or .187in quick connect. Pole options include SPST normally open, SPST normally closed or SPDT.



The CIT SM3 Micro Series is UL/cUL approved and offers numerous lever, terminal and actuation force options but operates from 80gF up to 350gF standard. Actuator styles of this micro switch include pin plunger, simulated roller, short roller lever, long hinge lever and the standard hinge lever. The SM3 Series offers terminal options of .100in quick-connect, solder lug, PC pin, right angle PC pin or left angle PC pin. Single pole switching options include SPST normally open, SPST normally closed, or SPDT.



CIT Relay & Switch has also announced the upcoming release of a new series of Sub-Miniature Snap-Action Switches that will also be available from franchise distributor New Yorker Electronics.



Features & Benefits:

· Miniature & Micro Size

· Mechanical Life 10,000,000 Cycles

· Contact Resistance <= 20mOhm initial

· Actuation Force Options to 350gF

· Multiple Lever Options

· Multiple Terminal Options

· UL/cUL Certified

Applications:

· Lighting

· Security

· Automation

· Industrial Controls

· Gaming



CIT Relay & Switch, a division of Circuit Interruption Technology, Inc., manufactures a broad array of automotive, telecom, security, industrial and audio relays and switches in thru-hole, panel and surface mount styles. As with all products offered by CIT Relay & Switch, the VM3 and SM3 Series can be customized to meet the needs of design engineers.



As a franchise distributor of CIT Relay & Switch, New Yorker Electronics supplies its full line of Relay devices including Automotive, UL Approved, Latching, Sockets and Contactors and Switch devices including Anti-Vandal, Surface Mount, Panel Mount, Illuminated, Process Sealed, Right Angle, Pushbutton, Tactile, DIP, Slide, Rocker, Toggle, Key, Circuit Breaker, Micro-Switches and Capacitive Touch.



Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



