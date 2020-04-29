Kellian's Free Music Videos and Songs Offer Shelter-at-Home Comfort

Platinum music artists Kellian and Company are making their new song and video about "Life and Love in the Time of Covid" available for free on the internet, along with their Platinum hit "Do You Know What It's Like to Be Lonely" and their flagship video "Just Don't."

The group's breakthrough hit "Do You Know What It's Like to Be Lonely" was streamed by more than 1.3 million listeners and aired on radio stations across the U.S. Their first music video, "Baby's Riding on a Falling Star," was an official selection of the Made in Hawaii Film Festival in 2019. Their stirring song, "She Wanted It To Be Different," inspired by the story of a homeless woman who died in a drainage ditch beneath a busy intersection in Kona, had over 32,000 listeners from Europe, Asia, and Australia, in addition to Hawaii and the U.S. Mainland.



Before forming the folk rock/jazz ensemble with Dennis in 2018, Kellian performed with the likes of Micky Dolenz (The Monkeys) and Annie Golden (Orange is the New Black). Kellian and Company has released two CDs and three singles. Dennis is the author of over 65 published books, including two bestsellers. His art has been exhibited in several museums and galleries, and his sculpture received a Grand Prize from the Phoenix Art Museum. He was the lead guitarist in the rock band Crude Oil, as well as a radio DJ in Los Angeles, and a writer/director of commercials and short films.



