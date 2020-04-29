Locl Launches New Google My Business Optimization Software with Free Trial Through May 31

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Locl Press Release

Locl, the first Google My Business (GMB) software solution focused 100% on Google Maps, announces the launch of their new user-friendly software to help businesses grow their Google Maps presence more efficiently and acquire more offline customers. Free Trials of the Portland-Based Startup’s GMB Software Helps Businesses Make Important Content Updates and Strengthen Google Maps Presence During COVID-19 Crisis.

Portland, OR, April 29, 2020 --



Locl understands how important it is for essential and nonessential businesses of all shapes and sizes to maintain an up-to-date Google Maps presence during these tumultuous times, so they are offering a free trial subscription to businesses all over the world, through May 31st. Whether a business is open regular hours, temporarily closed, or switched to a different business model (e.g., takeout and delivery), Locl believes it is vital to continue to communicate with customers and maintain optimization efforts. With the launch of Locl’s new software, it is easier than ever to do so.



Google Maps is the largest source of leads and traffic for brick-&-mortar businesses compared to other online/social channels, but is often overlooked by business owners and marketing professionals. Locl has spent the last two years consulting 100+ businesses across 10+ industries in eight countries, learning the exact challenges and needs that businesses have as it relates to driving local traffic into their stores. What started as an analytics tracking dashboard and listing management company has quickly grown into a software-as-a-service (SaaS) brand with the launch of this new software.



“We now have the product-market insights essential to creating a software product that can add measurable value to any business in the world using Google Maps,” says Joel Siedenburg, Locl’s CEO, who has built and sold marketing companies before.



Locl’s new software version is built upon that experience to expand the solution worldwide. The new Locl software solution, which is offered for free until May 31, provides reliable business insights, intelligent performance recommendations, and calls-to-action for businesses to optimize their Maps presence and drive traffic (ROI) to their stores. Specific features include:



Dashboard detailing 18 months of metrics, including views, visit, direction requests and estimated revenue



Single and multi-location optimization



Intelligent recommendations to adjust listing features to match customer behavior



CTA’s to improve/update photos, respond to customer reviews and publish specific content on Maps listing(s) to improve search performance and engagement



Three-part pricing tiers starting with a “Freemium” edition with opportunities to access more advanced features



These new features save operators, marketers and research professionals time in GMB optimization, resulting in improved conversion rates and overall better customer experiences.



Businesses can sign up for Locl for free with their Google My Business account, no credit card needed, and start using it right away at www.locl.io, or sign up directly at https://app.locl.io/sign-up



About Locl

Locl, based in Portland, OR, provides businesses (single or multi-location) actionable insights driving immediate and long-term ROI. They are solving a worldwide problem with a simple-to-use solution that drives ROI for location-based businesses. To learn more, visit www.locl.io.



Media Contact:

425-218-8891



francesdyerpr.com



