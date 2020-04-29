NOX Movie with Matt Passmore Wins 2020 Muse Creative Award and Gold Remi Award at WorldFest Houston International Film Festival

Press Releases Amitice Press Release

NOX, written and directed by Keyvan Sheikhalishahi, with Matt Passmore (The Glades, Jigsaw) and Brigitte Millar (Spectre, No Time To Die) wins 2020 Muse Creative Award and Gold Remi Award at WorldFest Houston International Film Festival.

New York, NY, April 29, 2020 --(



The Muse Creative and Muse Design Awards are global competitions, which seek to commemorate the exemplary creative and design professionals of various industries. “These individuals truly embody the spirit of innovation,” said Kenjo Ong, CEO of both competitions. “It is a privilege to award NOX for the monumental work!”



The WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival is the third longest running and oldest independent film festival in the world. Founded in 1968 as the International Film Society, the event is held annually in April and is postponed this year. The Remi Award was won by famous filmmakers such as George Lucas, David Lynch, Randal Kleiser, Brian DePalma, Oliver Stone. Steven Spielberg won the Gold Award for his short Amblin' in 1972.



Kellan Lutz (Twilight) and Götz Otto (Cloud Atlas), two actors who worked with the 21-year-old director, compared him with a young Spielberg.



Hugo Houllé, Eva Simon

0033668456303





