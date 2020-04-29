Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Big Tree Supply Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Big Tree Supply Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Big Trees Inc. Moved Large Blueberry Bushes for a Family

Big Trees Inc. was hired to move large blueberry bushes for a family whose mother had recently passed away.

Snohomish, WA, April 29, 2020 --(



The family grew up with 15 blueberry bushes of various varieties at their home where picking and distributing berries for friends, family and neighbors became a long-standing tradition.



The mother passed away in January and the family had to put the home up for sale, but before doing so, they wanted to dig up all the blueberry bushes and distribute them to four of the five siblings. They realized the size of the bushes were too large for them to dig and move on their own, so they contacted Big Trees. “We have a good reputation in the Puget Sound Area, for successfully transplanting large trees and shrubs for people,” says Nancy Penrose, owner of Big Trees. “We were pleased the family trusted us in our expertise to get the job done successfully.”



Big Trees brought two large trucks, a loader and two crews and were able to get all the bushes dug and loaded in one day. The family had labeled the plants individually with their names. On the second day, Big Trees crews went out to the four siblings’ separate houses and planted the trees in their new homes. Everything went smoothly and according to plan. Big Trees received the following testimonial for the work they did:



“On behalf of my entire family, thank you so much for transplanting our mother's blueberry bushes to each of our homes. This was an emotional process for us all as they were such a part of our childhood growing up. We are so appreciative that your crew took impeccable care removing them from her property and planting them at each of our homes. We are looking forward to honoring my mom's legacy and picking her berries with our own children. Your crew was such a great group of guys - they were friendly, fast, very respectful and did a beautiful job at each of our homes.”



“These kind of messages from customers is one of my favorite parts of this job,” says Nancy. “I love being a part of these cool, personal meaningful moves.”



Nancy Penrose

661-441-2429



bigtreesupply.com



