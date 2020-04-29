PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
CoreyDreamz Releases New Single "Whats Up"


Hip Hop / Rap / Pop music artist with an international upbeat song.

Fort Washington, MD, April 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- CoreyDreamz's new single "Whats Up" available for sale worldwide.

Purchase or stream at iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, Tidal, Spotify, and all other major distribution outlets today.

Purchase CoreyDreamz "Whats Up" on iTunes/Apple Music:

https://music.apple.com/us/album/whats-up-single/1505380250

Purchase CoreyDreamz "Whats Up" on Tidal:

https://store.tidal.com/us/album/135877961

Purchase CoreyDreamz "Whats Up" on Google Play:

https://play.google.com/store/music/album/CoreyDreamz_Whats_Up?id=B5k7yabwbznfbxnvgoodg6d7i64&hl=en

Purchase CoreyDreamz "Whats Up" on Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/Whats-Up-CoreyDreamz/dp/B086KTR3CL/ref=mp_s_a_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=CoreyDreamz&qid=1587725702&s=dmusic&sr=1-1

Purchase CoreyDreamz "Whats Up" on Qobuz:

https://www.qobuz.com/gb-en/album/whats-up-coreydreamz/f32n5rikfp6ha

Purchase CoreyDreamz "Whats Up" on Juno:

https://www.junodownload.com/products/coreydreamz-whats-up/4510840-02/

Stream CoreyDreamz "Whats Up" on iHeart Radio:

https://www.iheart.com/artist/coreydreamz-30877676/albums/whats-up-98093959/

Stream CoreyDreamz "Whats Up" on Tidal:

https://tidal.com/browse/album/135877961

Stream CoreyDreamz "Whats Up" on Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/album/6UpXuyhL3KlsRCciKlpIld?nd=1

Stream CoreyDreamz "Whats Up" on Pandora Radio:

http://www.pandora.com/CoreyDreamz

CoreyDreamz is a Hip Hop/Rap artist, vocalist, songwriter, and actor from West Virginia (based in Denver, CO) coming to a stage, radio station, magazine, & TV near you after signing to Zobe Records.

If you've ever wondered what an artist looks like that has everything that it takes to become a superstar... take a look at CoreyDreamz. He is multi-talented also being able to sing and act in addition to his ability to create choruses and hooks that are radio-ready for multiple genres of music. This unique talent will allow for longevity within this industry as a songwriter for other artists as well.

His feel-good music will stick in your head and have you reciting the lyrics along with the songs. CoreyDreamz songs and performances leave the audience wanting more and yet the songs give an approach to rap/hip-hop that is effortless but at the same time you can tell that a lot of thought goes into the lyrics and delivery of each track. Some people may think that he is an artistic creative genius as his talent exceeds expectations.

Like CoreyDreamz on FaceBook:
http://www.Facebook.com/CoreyDreamz

Follow CoreyDreamz on Instagram:
http://www.Instagram.com/CoreyDreamz

Follow CoreyDreamz On Twitter:
http://www.Twitter.com/CoreyDreamz

Listen to CoreyDreamz:
http://www.Soundcloud.com/CoreyDreamz

Check Out CoreyDreamz's EPK:
http://www.ReverbNation.com/CoreyDreamz

Watch CoreyDreamz's Videos:
http://www.Youtube.com/channel/UCBMr52VTLSYBua8GdnIWBzQ

For Booking/Features Rates Contact:
CoreyDreamz@ZobeRecords.com
http://www.ZobeRecords.com/
Contact Information
Zobe Records
Alonzo Black
202-643-9623
Contact
www.ZobeRecords.com

