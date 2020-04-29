Press Releases Zobe Records Press Release

Receive press releases from Zobe Records: By Email RSS Feeds: CoreyDreamz Releases New Single "Whats Up"

Hip Hop / Rap / Pop music artist with an international upbeat song.

Fort Washington, MD, April 29, 2020 --(



Purchase or stream at iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, Tidal, Spotify, and all other major distribution outlets today.



Purchase CoreyDreamz "Whats Up" on iTunes/Apple Music:



https://music.apple.com/us/album/whats-up-single/1505380250



Purchase CoreyDreamz "Whats Up" on Tidal:



https://store.tidal.com/us/album/135877961



Purchase CoreyDreamz "Whats Up" on Google Play:



https://play.google.com/store/music/album/CoreyDreamz_Whats_Up?id=B5k7yabwbznfbxnvgoodg6d7i64&hl=en



Purchase CoreyDreamz "Whats Up" on Amazon:



https://www.amazon.com/Whats-Up-CoreyDreamz/dp/B086KTR3CL/ref=mp_s_a_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=CoreyDreamz&qid=1587725702&s=dmusic&sr=1-1



Purchase CoreyDreamz "Whats Up" on Qobuz:



https://www.qobuz.com/gb-en/album/whats-up-coreydreamz/f32n5rikfp6ha



Purchase CoreyDreamz "Whats Up" on Juno:



https://www.junodownload.com/products/coreydreamz-whats-up/4510840-02/



Stream CoreyDreamz "Whats Up" on iHeart Radio:



https://www.iheart.com/artist/coreydreamz-30877676/albums/whats-up-98093959/



Stream CoreyDreamz "Whats Up" on Tidal:



https://tidal.com/browse/album/135877961



Stream CoreyDreamz "Whats Up" on Spotify:



https://open.spotify.com/album/6UpXuyhL3KlsRCciKlpIld?nd=1



Stream CoreyDreamz "Whats Up" on Pandora Radio:



http://www.pandora.com/CoreyDreamz



CoreyDreamz is a Hip Hop/Rap artist, vocalist, songwriter, and actor from West Virginia (based in Denver, CO) coming to a stage, radio station, magazine, & TV near you after signing to Zobe Records.



If you've ever wondered what an artist looks like that has everything that it takes to become a superstar... take a look at CoreyDreamz. He is multi-talented also being able to sing and act in addition to his ability to create choruses and hooks that are radio-ready for multiple genres of music. This unique talent will allow for longevity within this industry as a songwriter for other artists as well.



His feel-good music will stick in your head and have you reciting the lyrics along with the songs. CoreyDreamz songs and performances leave the audience wanting more and yet the songs give an approach to rap/hip-hop that is effortless but at the same time you can tell that a lot of thought goes into the lyrics and delivery of each track. Some people may think that he is an artistic creative genius as his talent exceeds expectations.



Like CoreyDreamz on FaceBook:

http://www.Facebook.com/CoreyDreamz



Follow CoreyDreamz on Instagram:

http://www.Instagram.com/CoreyDreamz



Follow CoreyDreamz On Twitter:

http://www.Twitter.com/CoreyDreamz



Listen to CoreyDreamz:

http://www.Soundcloud.com/CoreyDreamz



Check Out CoreyDreamz's EPK:

http://www.ReverbNation.com/CoreyDreamz



Watch CoreyDreamz's Videos:

http://www.Youtube.com/channel/UCBMr52VTLSYBua8GdnIWBzQ



For Booking/Features Rates Contact:

CoreyDreamz@ZobeRecords.com

http://www.ZobeRecords.com/ Fort Washington, MD, April 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- CoreyDreamz's new single "Whats Up" available for sale worldwide.Purchase or stream at iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, Tidal, Spotify, and all other major distribution outlets today.Purchase CoreyDreamz "Whats Up" on iTunes/Apple Music:https://music.apple.com/us/album/whats-up-single/1505380250Purchase CoreyDreamz "Whats Up" on Tidal:https://store.tidal.com/us/album/135877961Purchase CoreyDreamz "Whats Up" on Google Play:https://play.google.com/store/music/album/CoreyDreamz_Whats_Up?id=B5k7yabwbznfbxnvgoodg6d7i64&hl=enPurchase CoreyDreamz "Whats Up" on Amazon:https://www.amazon.com/Whats-Up-CoreyDreamz/dp/B086KTR3CL/ref=mp_s_a_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=CoreyDreamz&qid=1587725702&s=dmusic&sr=1-1Purchase CoreyDreamz "Whats Up" on Qobuz:https://www.qobuz.com/gb-en/album/whats-up-coreydreamz/f32n5rikfp6haPurchase CoreyDreamz "Whats Up" on Juno:https://www.junodownload.com/products/coreydreamz-whats-up/4510840-02/Stream CoreyDreamz "Whats Up" on iHeart Radio:https://www.iheart.com/artist/coreydreamz-30877676/albums/whats-up-98093959/Stream CoreyDreamz "Whats Up" on Tidal:https://tidal.com/browse/album/135877961Stream CoreyDreamz "Whats Up" on Spotify:https://open.spotify.com/album/6UpXuyhL3KlsRCciKlpIld?nd=1Stream CoreyDreamz "Whats Up" on Pandora Radio:http://www.pandora.com/CoreyDreamzCoreyDreamz is a Hip Hop/Rap artist, vocalist, songwriter, and actor from West Virginia (based in Denver, CO) coming to a stage, radio station, magazine, & TV near you after signing to Zobe Records.If you've ever wondered what an artist looks like that has everything that it takes to become a superstar... take a look at CoreyDreamz. He is multi-talented also being able to sing and act in addition to his ability to create choruses and hooks that are radio-ready for multiple genres of music. This unique talent will allow for longevity within this industry as a songwriter for other artists as well.His feel-good music will stick in your head and have you reciting the lyrics along with the songs. CoreyDreamz songs and performances leave the audience wanting more and yet the songs give an approach to rap/hip-hop that is effortless but at the same time you can tell that a lot of thought goes into the lyrics and delivery of each track. Some people may think that he is an artistic creative genius as his talent exceeds expectations.Like CoreyDreamz on FaceBook:http://www.Facebook.com/CoreyDreamzFollow CoreyDreamz on Instagram:http://www.Instagram.com/CoreyDreamzFollow CoreyDreamz On Twitter:http://www.Twitter.com/CoreyDreamzListen to CoreyDreamz:http://www.Soundcloud.com/CoreyDreamzCheck Out CoreyDreamz's EPK:http://www.ReverbNation.com/CoreyDreamzWatch CoreyDreamz's Videos:http://www.Youtube.com/channel/UCBMr52VTLSYBua8GdnIWBzQFor Booking/Features Rates Contact:CoreyDreamz@ZobeRecords.comhttp://www.ZobeRecords.com/ Contact Information Zobe Records

Alonzo Black

202-643-9623



www.ZobeRecords.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Zobe Records