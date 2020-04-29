Loveforce International Recording Artist Live Streams a Music & Talk Show

Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Loveforce International Recording Artist Honey Davis begins live streaming a music and talk show on You Tube.

Santa Clarita, CA, April 29, 2020 --(



Davis will talk about any subject that the call in audience wants to discuss. He will play music including music demos of original songs sent to him by viewers of the show. A discussion of the music and demos will begin as soon as the song is finished. Although Davis is a Rock and Blues musician and performer, all musical genres will be included in the show.



The program is broadcast from Davis home studio in Las Vegas. It is streamed on You Tube from 1:00 pm through 5:00 pm Monday through Friday Pacific Standard Time. The show can be found by going to a You Tube browser and typing Honey Davis into it. Look for the Honey Davis account that says Live Streaming.



“This demonstrates how our artists are observing self-isolation while pushing the envelope beyond what other artists are doing,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.



Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator

(661) 523-4954





