Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Receive press releases from Loveforce International Publishing Company: By Email RSS Feeds: Loveforce International Releases Two New Global Crisis Books

Loveforce International has released two new global crisis books.

Santa Clarita, CA, April 29, 2020 --(



The company is releasing these new books as part of an ongoing effort to take part in being good global citizens. They recommended their recording artists, authors and film makers self isolate on March 14th. They had a worldwide giveaway of a faith filled Spiritual book during Easter weekend. They released a song about the loneliness of self isolation on April 24th Loveforce International is also planning worldwide giveaways of the two global crisis books during May 2020.



“We are proud of our track record on Global Citizenship,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We hope to set an example for other companies,” he continued.



For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954. Santa Clarita, CA, April 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Loveforce International has released two new books to enlighten and entertain people during the current global crisis. The first book is The Physical, Mental and Spiritual Pandemic Survival Guide. It focuses on physically, mentally and spiritually preparing for anything that happens in a typical global health crisis. The second book is Covid Poetry, Poetry and Lyrics in The Covid Era. It has poetry and song lyrics created during the Covid-19 global crisis.The company is releasing these new books as part of an ongoing effort to take part in being good global citizens. They recommended their recording artists, authors and film makers self isolate on March 14th. They had a worldwide giveaway of a faith filled Spiritual book during Easter weekend. They released a song about the loneliness of self isolation on April 24th Loveforce International is also planning worldwide giveaways of the two global crisis books during May 2020.“We are proud of our track record on Global Citizenship,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We hope to set an example for other companies,” he continued.For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954. Contact Information LoveForce International Publishing

Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator

(661) 523-4954





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Loveforce International Publishing Company