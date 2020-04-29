Axiomtek’s Expandable Industrial ATX Motherboards with 9th/8th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors for High-Density Computing Applications – IMB520R & IMB521R

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Axiomtek Press Release

The feature-rich IMB520R and IMB521R have multiple I/O ports including two Gigabit LANs with Intel® Ethernet controller i211-AT and Intel® Ethernet connection i219-LM, four RS-232, two RS-232/422/485, seven 180D type A USB 2.0, eight-channel digital I/O, one HD Codec audio, one SMBus, one PS/2 keyboard and mouse. For expandability, they feature one PCIe x16 slot, four PCIe x4 slots, one PCIe x1 slot and one PCI slot for motion control cards, frame grabber cards or data acquisition cards, making them an ideal solution for machine vision and industrial automation applications. They are equipped with four 288-pin DDR4-2666/2400 DIMM sockets with a memory capacity of up to 128GB for high density computing applications. The IMB520R and IMB521R feature four SATA-600 sockets with RAID 0/1/5/10 function to enhance data recovery capabilities. For reliable operation, they are capable of withstanding a wide operating temperature range of 0°C to +60°C. They also support watchdog timer, hardware monitoring functions and optional Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM 2.0) for security.



“The IMB520R and IMB521R offer two USB 3.1 Gen2 and four USB 3.1 Gen1 ports for faster data transfer. They are also integrated with the Intel® HD Graphics to deliver stunning 4K resolution, as well as fast 3D and video playback for graphics-intensive applications. They support three independent displays with DisplayPort++, DVI-D, HDMI, and VGA,” said Brandon Wang, a product manager of the Motherboard Division at Axiomtek. “With powerful processors, high graphics performance and customizability, these powerful motherboard are well-suited for a wide range of high-density computing projects.”



The IMB520R and IMB521R are now available. For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.



Some Key Features:



- High performance LGA1151 socket 9th/8th generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3, Pentium® or Celeron® processors

- IMB520R: Intel® Q370 chipset

- IMB521R: Intel® C246 chipset

- Four 288-pin DDR4-2666/2400 DIMM for up to 128GB of system memory

- Offers triple-view support with VGA, DisplayPort++, DVI-D and HDMI

- Features four SATA-600 with RAID 0/1/5/10, two USB 3.1 Gen2 and four USB 3.1 Gen1

- Optional support for TPM 2.0



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.



Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.



Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added engineering services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.



