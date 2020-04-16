Midwest Insurance Agency Alliance Hires Sam Stallard as Agency Development Field Specialist

Press Releases Midwest Insurance Agency Alliance Press Release

Stallard will support members located in Kansas and Missouri.

Lincoln, NE, April 16, 2020 --(



Stallard comes to MIAA with a 17-year history of hands-on experience in the property & casualty insurance industry. Stallard’s experiences as a producer, agency owner and inside sales manager uniquely qualify him to support MIAA agency growth as as the alliance continues to onboard new members in the region.



“I am thrilled to be part of the MIAA team. I look forward to applying my passion for coaching and mentoring to begin working one-on-one with member agents to achieve greater levels of success,” says Stallard.



Doug Meacham, MIAA president and chief operating officer states, “We are very fortunate to have gained such a strong team player in Kansas and Missouri. Sam understands how to drive organizational growth and knows the challenges and opportunities of operating an independent insurance agency.”



A Kansas native, Stallard earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Business Administration from the University of Kansas, Lawrence. He holds a producer license in both Kansas and Missouri, as well as a surplus license in Kansas.



About MIAA: Founded in 2001, Midwest Insurance Agency Alliance, Inc. (MIAA) is comprised of more than 200 independent agency members spanning across the states of Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota. MIAA is a wholly owned subsidiary of SIAA (Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance) and one of its 48 regional master agencies. To learn more about MIAA, visit miaainsurance.com.



Catherine Edison

603-601-1256



miaainsurance.com



