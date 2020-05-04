Ducen IT Launches Its First Interactive, Real-Time Dashboard on Analance™ to Visualize the Impact of COVID-19

Press Releases Ducen IT Press Release

Boca Raton, FL, May 04, 2020 --(



Ducen is always looking for opportunities to help the community, and with the coronavirus crisis affecting everyone, the team decided to collaborate from their homes to do what they do best and deliver what is important to the public.



The team used a variety of visualizations available in the platform to share insights in the most efficient manner. For example, the number cards show the total number of confirmed cases, recovered cases, active cases, and confirmed death cases (total and in the last 24 hours). An area chart shows the trend for the number of new cases reported in the last 7 days. An interactive bubble map shows infected regions visually and can be further drilled down to the region or state. And finally, a pivot chart presents key statistics in a tabular form to easily expand and explore. The dashboard is interactive, so selecting a location in the bubble map, for example, will automatically update statistics across the board.



The dashboard is connected to a live data set aggregated from authoritative sources such as Bing, the World Health Organization (WHO), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).



About Ducen



