Stocks For SocksLane Compression Socks Finally Arrive After Delay Due to Lockdown

For more information on what makes Sockslane products special or to find out the latest offers, visit their site at http://sockslane.com/. Portland, OR, May 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SocksLane has received today stocks coming in from their manufacturing plant. The stock arrived right after months of delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The cotton compression socks are currently being tagged and bagged in the different Amazon warehouses. They are now ready for distribution.Dave Dixon, co-founder and CEO of this small family run business has ordered the production of 300 pairs of socks to anticipate the orders of new clients and reorders of loyal customers. He said, “Amidst the crisis we are experiencing we want our products to be available for our health workers, especially nurses and doctors. We salute them and we hope for their safety and well being.”The compression socks by SocksLane has been a success in their particular niche especially in the last 6 months. The success has also been brought by their addition of different variants specifically compression products for the knees and elbows. Dave hopes to continue expanding their product line in the near future.SocksLane trademark among other compression knee sleeves is their cotton-based material which are more comfortable than other knee sleeves in the market. With an emphasis on quality, efficacy, and value, their sleeves quickly gained a loyal fanbase. The company gained customers over by offering high-quality products at very affordable price points, together with highly responsive customer service.For more information on what makes Sockslane products special or to find out the latest offers, visit their site at http://sockslane.com/. Contact Information SocksLane

