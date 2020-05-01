Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Solar FlexRack Press Release

Solar FlexRack Celebrates 10 Years of Successful Solar Projects Installed with Its Reliable Solar Tracker and Mounting Solutions

One of the first solar projects installed with Solar FlexRack's original racking technology is a 39-megawatt project in Ontario.

One of the first solar projects installed with Solar FlexRack’s original racking technology is a 39-megawatt project in Ontario.

Youngstown, OH, May 01, 2020 --(



“We’ve overcome a lot of challenges in the past ten years by partnering with our customers and listening to their needs. We created products and services to give them a competitive edge in the solar market. Our commitment to our clients, and the reputation we have earned because of it, have been the cornerstone of our business. We’d like to commemorate this milestone by thanking our customers and committing to another 10 years of partnering together for their success,” commented Ken Mack, CEO of Solar FlexRack.



The company supplied its first solar racking solution with original racking technology that offered the optimal combination of steel and aluminum to produce the lightest possible rack while maintaining maximum strength. In the last 4 years, Solar FlexRack has expanded its product offering with value-engineered product designs that include a series of solar tracker models, and a scope of foundation solutions from pre-cast and cast-in-place (CIP) ballasts to ground screws. The diverse selection of racking products provides EPCs and utility and commercial installers with more choices to precisely meet their system requirements. The company has earned a reputation for delivering reliability not only in its solar tracker and racking products but through its engineering and project services that can reduce project risks and costs.



Last year Solar FlexRack made significant changes to its supply chain resulting in meaningful cost-efficiencies that they were then able to pass on to customers. The company has focused on scaling their business to better serve the utility-scale market. Solar FlexRack supplied over 500 MW of solar tracking and mounting products in the last year including a 105 MW project in North Carolina, a 50 MW project in Connecticut, and a 28 MW landfill solar project in New Jersey.



About Solar FlexRack

Solar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracking systems in the commercial and utility-scale solar mounting industries. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services to address the actual site conditions of an installation and provide a full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed over 2 GW of solar racking installations in 40 states across America and five countries globally.

Maureen McHale

330-799-1855



solarflexrack.com



