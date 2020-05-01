Press Releases New Yorker Electronics Press Release

New ECE Super Speed USB Demonstrates Speeds Three Times Faster Than Standard USB

New Yorker Electronics Releases new Excel Cell Family of 3.0 Super Speed USBs with a Transfer Rate up to 5.0Gbps.

Northvale, NJ, May 01, 2020 --



Both new devices combine the USB2.0 bus with the new USB 3.0 Specification Compliance Data transmission SS (SuperSpeed) bus with a transfer rate up to 5.0Gbps. They both accommodate backward compatibility for connecting to the USB 2.0 device. Input current is increased to 900mA to save charging time and they also have a receptacle and plug housings are UL 94V-0 grade fire retardant.



The ECE ESB23/1A Standard Female Type Miniature USB 3.0 is a 9-pin connector that is fully compliant with current USB 3.0A Type specifications. The ECE ESB22712 is a 1000mA Micro AB Type accepts either a USB 3.0 Micro-B plug or a USB 3.0 Micro-A plug for connection. The 10-pin (One ID pin) type is also at a 0.65mm pitch and is similarly fully compliant with current Micro USB 3.0 specifications.



Features & Benefits:

· Combines USB2.0 bus and new USB 3.0 Specification Compliance Data transmission

· SuperSpeed bus with transfer rate up to 5.0Gbps

· Accommodates backward compatibility

· Receptacle and plug housings are UL 94V-0 grade fire retardant.

· Accepts either a USB 3.0 Micro-B plug or a USB 3.0 Micro-A plug for connection



Applications:

· Portable PCs/Laptops

· Notebooks

· Smart Phones

· Handheld Devices

· Slim Peripheral Equipment (digital cameras, small mouse, PDA, MP3, Hub, etc.).



New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor of Excel Cell Electronic (ECE) and supplies its full line of Dip and Micro Switches, Connectors, Terminal Blocks, Relays, Chip Inductors, Chip Beads and Resettable Fuses.



