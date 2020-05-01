Press Releases SAN Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SAN Group: By Email RSS Feeds: SAN Group Welcomes Two Connecticut Agencies

Newest members located in Milford and Glastonbury, Connecticut.

Hampton, NH, May 01, 2020 --(



• White Oak Insurance LLC of Milford, CT specializes in personal and commercial insurance including home, auto, umbrella and associated lines, small to middle-market commercial lines P&C insurance with a focus on hospitality, real estate, manufacturing and warehousing. Owner Sarah White is a Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC), and is licensed to sell property & casualty, life and health insurance. Prior to opening her own agency, Ms. White successfully worked as an insurance producer for 19 years.



• SAN Group also welcomes Team ZAK LLC of Glastonbury, CT. Founded by Daniel Zak, the full-service, family-owned agency provides insurance to individuals, small to mid-size businesses, non-profit agencies, and publicly traded companies and has a specialized focus on condominium associations, contractors, restaurants, retail and marine. Team Zak is licensed in most states in the U.S.



“We are pleased to welcome these two agencies to the SAN Group and look forward to partnering with them as they continue to be in service to an increasing number of clients,” said Frank Waters, SAN Group Chief Operating Officer. “Their membership with SAN grants them immediate access to many competitive markets, allowing them to offer clients a greater number of competitive and innovative products.”



About SAN Group, Inc.

SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 380 members across eight states have access to more than 45 insurance companies and write more than $910 million in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com. Hampton, NH, May 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Satellite Agency Network (SAN) Group, Inc., the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast, recently added two Connecticut-based member agencies to its network.• White Oak Insurance LLC of Milford, CT specializes in personal and commercial insurance including home, auto, umbrella and associated lines, small to middle-market commercial lines P&C insurance with a focus on hospitality, real estate, manufacturing and warehousing. Owner Sarah White is a Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC), and is licensed to sell property & casualty, life and health insurance. Prior to opening her own agency, Ms. White successfully worked as an insurance producer for 19 years.• SAN Group also welcomes Team ZAK LLC of Glastonbury, CT. Founded by Daniel Zak, the full-service, family-owned agency provides insurance to individuals, small to mid-size businesses, non-profit agencies, and publicly traded companies and has a specialized focus on condominium associations, contractors, restaurants, retail and marine. Team Zak is licensed in most states in the U.S.“We are pleased to welcome these two agencies to the SAN Group and look forward to partnering with them as they continue to be in service to an increasing number of clients,” said Frank Waters, SAN Group Chief Operating Officer. “Their membership with SAN grants them immediate access to many competitive markets, allowing them to offer clients a greater number of competitive and innovative products.”About SAN Group, Inc.SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 380 members across eight states have access to more than 45 insurance companies and write more than $910 million in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com. Contact Information SAN Group

Shanna Brien

603-601-1242



sangroup.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SAN Group