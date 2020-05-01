Press Releases Midwest Insurance Agency Alliance Press Release

Receive press releases from Midwest Insurance Agency Alliance: By Email RSS Feeds: Midwest Insurance Agency Alliance Hires Clayton Gravatt as Regional Vice President

Gravatt will lead business development in NE, KS, MO.

Lincoln, NE, May 01, 2020 --(



Gravatt is an experienced sales professional who joins MIAA with a 16-year history in business, sales and sales management in the property & casualty insurance industry. As an agency owner with the Farm Bureau for the last four years and district sales manager and producer prior to that, he is uniquely qualified to provide leadership and develop new business within this tri-state territory.



“I am pleased to be a part of MIAA, and I look forward to using my leadership experience to help independent agencies strategize and succeed,” said Gravatt.



Doug Meacham, MIAA president and chief operating officer stated, “Clayton brings energy and a unique perspective to our organization, and we are thrilled to have him join the team. With a proven track record for successfully leading large sales teams, Clayton is well-suited to spearhead MIAA’s business development efforts in Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri.”



Gravatt will work closely with Ross Hoppe, Rebekah Siegfried, and Sam Stallard, MIAA’s Agency Development Field Specialists. Together, they will be a resource for agencies facing start-up challenges, growing personal and commercial lines, technology adoption and usage, as well as new business and retention strategies.



Gravatt earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Education from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. He is licensed in P&C, Life/Health, and holds securities licenses: Series 6, Series 63, and Series 26 in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Arizona and South Dakota.



About MIAA: Founded in 2001, Midwest Insurance Agency Alliance, Inc. (MIAA) is comprised of more than 200 independent agency members spanning across the states of Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota. MIAA is a wholly owned subsidiary of SIAA (Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance, Inc.) and one of its 48 regional master agencies. To learn more about MIAA, visit miaainsurance.com.



About SIAA: SIAA is the largest national alliance of independent insurance agents in the U.S. SIAA has signed 13% of all independent insurance agents nationally and generates hundreds of millions in new premium business annually. SIAA is dedicated to the creation, retention and growth of the independent insurance agency distribution system. To learn more about SIAA, visit siaa.net. Lincoln, NE, May 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Midwest Insurance Agency Alliance, Inc. (MIAA) is pleased to announce that Clayton Gravatt has been hired as Regional Vice President for Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri. Gravatt will be responsible for overall business development, membership service, and insurance company relations for all MIAA member agencies in this territory.Gravatt is an experienced sales professional who joins MIAA with a 16-year history in business, sales and sales management in the property & casualty insurance industry. As an agency owner with the Farm Bureau for the last four years and district sales manager and producer prior to that, he is uniquely qualified to provide leadership and develop new business within this tri-state territory.“I am pleased to be a part of MIAA, and I look forward to using my leadership experience to help independent agencies strategize and succeed,” said Gravatt.Doug Meacham, MIAA president and chief operating officer stated, “Clayton brings energy and a unique perspective to our organization, and we are thrilled to have him join the team. With a proven track record for successfully leading large sales teams, Clayton is well-suited to spearhead MIAA’s business development efforts in Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri.”Gravatt will work closely with Ross Hoppe, Rebekah Siegfried, and Sam Stallard, MIAA’s Agency Development Field Specialists. Together, they will be a resource for agencies facing start-up challenges, growing personal and commercial lines, technology adoption and usage, as well as new business and retention strategies.Gravatt earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Education from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. He is licensed in P&C, Life/Health, and holds securities licenses: Series 6, Series 63, and Series 26 in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Arizona and South Dakota.About MIAA: Founded in 2001, Midwest Insurance Agency Alliance, Inc. (MIAA) is comprised of more than 200 independent agency members spanning across the states of Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota. MIAA is a wholly owned subsidiary of SIAA (Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance, Inc.) and one of its 48 regional master agencies. To learn more about MIAA, visit miaainsurance.com.About SIAA: SIAA is the largest national alliance of independent insurance agents in the U.S. SIAA has signed 13% of all independent insurance agents nationally and generates hundreds of millions in new premium business annually. SIAA is dedicated to the creation, retention and growth of the independent insurance agency distribution system. To learn more about SIAA, visit siaa.net. Contact Information SIAA, Inc.

Catherine Edison

603-601-1256



miaainsurance.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Midwest Insurance Agency Alliance