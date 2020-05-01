Everblock Flooring Joins South Carolina National Guard to Use Portable Industrial Flooring Tiles for Remote Tent Access for COVID-19 Relief

Press Releases EverBlock Systems, LLC. Press Release

EverBlock Flooring’s EverBase 3 industrial flooring modules were used by the South Carolina National Guard to rapidly install over 32,000 sq/ft of flooring in tented structures set up outside of hospitals across the region.

New York, NY, May 01, 2020 --(



Close to 3,000 EBF3 modular flooring tiles were shipped to the South Carolina National Guard warehouse, where sections will be then transported to several hospitals and regions across South Carolina.



EverBase 3 industrial tent flooring is designed for heavier duty use and traffic, using a reinforced connector system to create a seamless floor surface support base for all types of activities.



Installation using EverBlock Flooring’s EBF3 industrial flooring tile is quick and efficient using a proprietary high-speed connection system, and does not require any tools or material handling equipment. Sections transport in sheets of 4 (12 sq/ft) as a 3ft x 4ft single sheet, allowing sections to be nudged in place and snapped together using a “hands-free” connection system.



EverBlock responded to the call to deploy EverBase 3 flooring within a few days, enabling the installation teams to deploy modules to each hospital region quickly.



EverBlock Systems. LLC, a New York based company manufactures life-size modular building blocks, modular sanitary divider walls to segregate populations and portable industrial flooring systems used for homeless shelters, temporary hospital installations, disaster relief facilities, and for disease spread mitigation.



Arnon Rosan

844-422-5625



https://www.everblocksystems.com/



