Mediflex Technology Offers Relief During Return to Elective Surgeries Amid COVID-19

Mediflex Surgical Products, a third-generation medical device innovator and US manufacturer strives to help hospitals perform safe and effective surgical procedures.

Islandia, NY, May 01, 2020



As operating room management begin to plan for performing elective surgeries once again, their capacity will be determined by having enough staff for surgical support, which has been dramatically impacted by the pandemic. In addition to staff shortages, the challenge will be how to maintain physical distancing practices to reduce the potential risk to both patients and staff.



Mediflex’s surgical table mounted holding and positioning systems can eliminate a surgical assistant needed to hold a camera attached to an endoscope or retraction instrument during laparoscopic procedures. By incorporating a Mediflex Holding System, not only is it a safer environment but staff can be utilized for more critical functions or tasks. A procedure can be accomplished effectively and efficiently – often with reduced surgical time when utilizing a Mediflex holding system.



The new program offers US hospitals the opportunity to rent a Mediflex Holding & Positioning System for a nominal daily fee without a long-term rental commitment. The concept came from Mediflex Vice President Daniel Adler, who states, “We want to give hospitals access to our holding arm technology, which will safeguard patients and staff by reducing the need for a large presence at the surgical site. Hospitals will be better able to perform surgeries with less staff as a way to recover from the backlog caused by the COVID-19 crisis. The rental program offers hospitals the relevant products for as long as necessary and without capital budget approval.”



In 1964, my father, David Adler, invented and engineered a flexible holding arm which was used in the first beating heart surgery at the Cleveland Clinic. His vision was to help surgeons perform surgery more efficiently and with less trauma to the organ or tissue – through the use of table mounted holding and positioning systems. For over 50 years, we are proud to have continued innovating technology that helps hospitals perform better surgery with less resources,” commented Jonathan Adler, Mediflex President.



About Mediflex

Mediflex Surgical Products (www.mediflex.com), a division of Flexbar Machine Corp., was founded in 1969 and is a third-generation medical device developer and manufacturer based in Long Island with global representation. Mediflex is proud to manufacture its products in the USA.



