The Monterey County Workforce Development Board is Moving to Oldtown Salinas

“We’ve been planning this move for over a year now,” said Executive Director, Christopher Donnelly. “We’re moving to Oldtown Salinas in order to be more centrally located to both the business community and our local job seekers.”



The Monterey County Workforce Development Board is continuing to serve as a resource liaison for the business community and job-seekers impacted by COVID-19. The MCWDB oversees Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act /(WIOA) employment and training programs located at America’s Job Center of California. Although AJCC is currently closed to walk-in traffic, the organization is innovating to make resources available virtually by teleconference, over the phone and by email to businesses and job seekers wishing to connect for service.



Employers may find information about the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification/ (WARN); the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act/ (CARES), Pay Check Protection Program, and Economic Injury Disaster Loans on the www.montereycountywdb.org homepage or on its COVID-19 resource page. Job seekers can find information about Unemployment Insurance, Family Medical Leave and other critical information on the homepage.



“State and local workforce boards serve as conveners between the U.S. Department of Labor and local American Job Centers that deliver services to job seekers and employers. We’re looking forward to serving job seekers and our business community in our new location soon,” said Donnelly.



Laura Kershner

(831) 796-3341



http://www.montereycountywdb.org/

1441 Schilling Place, North Building, Salinas, CA 93901



