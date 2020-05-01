GeoComm Selected by Lake County Florida for GIS Assessment and Improvement Project

Press Releases GeoComm Press Release

Saint Cloud, MN, May 01, 2020 --(



The project will utilize GeoComm’s proven assess, improve, maintain approach for achieving public safety grade GIS data. It kicked off in early March when GeoComm started a comprehensive assessment of Lake County’s GIS data. The assessment, which is ongoing, includes helping Lake County understand the current state of their GIS data by reviewing: approximately 203,694 address points, 12,000 MSAG records, and 3,865 miles of roads in the county.



Once the GIS data assessment is complete, GeoComm and county officials will collaborate to improve the GIS data in preparation for NG9-1-1. These GIS data improvements are necessary to ensure Lake County is achieving public safety grade GIS data by meeting specific NG9-1-1 requirements for GIS data structure, synchronization, and accuracy. After the GIS data improvements and field verification are complete, Lake County will begin ongoing maintenance of their GIS data to ensure its accuracy into the future.



“We are thrilled to be partnering with Lake County Florida on this collaborative GIS project. We are confident this project will empower Lake County with highly accurate public safety grade GIS data needed in their future NG9-1-1 GIS systems,” Todd Pieper, Vice President of Client Services.



Lake County joins a growing list of Florida counties drawing upon GeoComm’s 25 years of public safety industry expertise and utilizing their assess, improve, maintain process to identify and overcome their GIS data obstacles.



