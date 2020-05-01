LemonadeLXP Offers Learning Experience Platform for Free

Press Releases LemonadeLXP Press Release

Ottawa, Canada, May 01, 2020 --(



“Because of LemonadeLXP’s rapid authoring tools and game-based learning approach, we realized that we’re uniquely equipped to help companies quickly create engaging and effective distance learning experiences. So in keeping with our core values, we’ve decided to pitch in and help.” -John Findlay, CEO LemonadeLXP.



Organizations that need to switch to remote learning can use LemonadeLXP to quickly author addictive microlearning that drives better learning outcomes, faster. Using LemonadeLXP’s rapid authoring tools, organizations can quickly create game-based microleaning, role play scenarios, mentoring, and technology walkthroughs. LemonadeLXP also provides deep analytics to help organizations spot individual, team, and organizational knowledge gaps.



About LemonadeLXP

Carleigh Reynolds

613-728-5865



lemonadelxp.com



