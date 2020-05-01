Press Releases Encube Technologies, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Encube Technologies, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: A.I. Startup Encube Kickstarts Its Advisory Board with Appointment of “Future of Work” Thought Leader Edie Goldberg

Noted co-author of The Inside Gig joins the Encube Technologies’ advisory board.

Atlanta, GA, May 01, 2020 --(



“Edie impressed us right away with her insights,” said Tom Carmona, Encube’s chief customer officer. “Her words rang increasingly true as we spoke to more clients and partners. This inspired my colleagues and me to read her new book, which may as well be a playbook for our company, only better written. I couldn’t help but notice the alignment between Encube’s technology platform and the ‘new talent operating model’ that her book lays out in lucid detail. Needless to say, we’re thrilled to work with her toward the goals of uncovering, developing, and unleashing skills for our clients and partners.”



Goldberg is the president and founder of E.L. Goldberg & Associates, a consulting firm dedicated to strategic human resources management and organizational effectiveness, based in Silicon Valley. She is also a member of the board of directors for the SHRM Foundation, a non-profit affiliate of the Society for Human Resources Management, and recently co-authored the book The Inside Gig: How Sharing Untapped Talent Across Boundaries Unleashes Organizational Capacity. Goldberg earned a PhD in Industrial & Organizational Psychology from the University at Albany – State University of New York. She is the recipient of HR People + Strategy’s Lifetime Achievement Award, and a Fellow of the Society for Industrial & Organizational Psychology.



“I am excited to be working with Raghu Gandra, CEO, and Tom to share my expertise to help them deliver a highly valuable product for their customers and partners,” said Goldberg. “I think the work they are doing is very innovative. I believe their product is at the forefront of helping companies better manage the software skills needed today and tomorrow resulting from the dynamic changes brought on by the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”



About Encube

Encube is a talent management solution that uses artificial intelligence, data science, and a proprietary software skills ontology to uncover and unleash software skills. Encube clients rapidly deploy skills for software projects and continually develop skills of growing strategic importance to the company. Learn more at https://encube.ai. Atlanta, GA, May 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Encube Technologies, Inc. (Encube), a provider of an artificial intelligence-powered technology skills intelligence platform for large enterprise customers and software channel partners, today announced that its board of directors named nationally recognized human resources expert Edie Goldberg, Ph.D. to its advisory board. Goldberg, who has advised some of the largest companies across the globe on human resources and change management topics, brings deep knowledge in relevant talent management domain areas to Encube.“Edie impressed us right away with her insights,” said Tom Carmona, Encube’s chief customer officer. “Her words rang increasingly true as we spoke to more clients and partners. This inspired my colleagues and me to read her new book, which may as well be a playbook for our company, only better written. I couldn’t help but notice the alignment between Encube’s technology platform and the ‘new talent operating model’ that her book lays out in lucid detail. Needless to say, we’re thrilled to work with her toward the goals of uncovering, developing, and unleashing skills for our clients and partners.”Goldberg is the president and founder of E.L. Goldberg & Associates, a consulting firm dedicated to strategic human resources management and organizational effectiveness, based in Silicon Valley. She is also a member of the board of directors for the SHRM Foundation, a non-profit affiliate of the Society for Human Resources Management, and recently co-authored the book The Inside Gig: How Sharing Untapped Talent Across Boundaries Unleashes Organizational Capacity. Goldberg earned a PhD in Industrial & Organizational Psychology from the University at Albany – State University of New York. She is the recipient of HR People + Strategy’s Lifetime Achievement Award, and a Fellow of the Society for Industrial & Organizational Psychology.“I am excited to be working with Raghu Gandra, CEO, and Tom to share my expertise to help them deliver a highly valuable product for their customers and partners,” said Goldberg. “I think the work they are doing is very innovative. I believe their product is at the forefront of helping companies better manage the software skills needed today and tomorrow resulting from the dynamic changes brought on by the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”About EncubeEncube is a talent management solution that uses artificial intelligence, data science, and a proprietary software skills ontology to uncover and unleash software skills. Encube clients rapidly deploy skills for software projects and continually develop skills of growing strategic importance to the company. Learn more at https://encube.ai. Contact Information Encube Technologies, Inc.

Tom Carmona

312-965-1572



https://encube.ai



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Encube Technologies, Inc.