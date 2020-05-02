Media 7 Partnered with Quartz Events for Their CONNECT CMO Virtual Summit

Press Releases Media 7 Press Release

The summit was for senior level executives from the marketing industry.

San Diego, CA, May 02, 2020



The CONNECT CMO Virtual Summit 2020 was a virtual conference for senior level marketing executives with live interactive networking, and keynote presentations by influential speakers which included Peter Platt, President at Accountable Digital, Michael Mendenhall, CMO & CCO at TriNet, Carly Schrager, CEO at Definitive Results, DeAnn Poe, SVP Marketing at Zoominfo, Bobby Narang, SVP and Co-Founder at Opensense, Shawn Schwegman, Chief Strategy Officer & Co-Founder at DemandJump, and other industry leaders.



Quartz events organizes B2B events for every key function including cross-vertical and industry focused events for executives across the entire organization.



About Quartz Events

At Quartz, we work to genuinely understand the unique needs of executives to orchestrate an experience that naturally ignites meaningful connections. We are simply facilitators – it's our community who creates prosperous opportunities.



About Media 7



Media 7 is a global digital media and information network. With over 20 years of experience, Media 7 has been building communities specialized around 16 industry verticals and business functions. Our audiences of decision makers and influencers number over 95 million across 120+ countries globally.Our 30+ brands have been inspiring, informing, and intriguing millions of audiences for years. Businesses use our brands to be seen and heard in their markets by prospective buyers and to engage them through highly targeted content, based on a deep understanding of these known audiences.



