PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Ceramic 3D

Press Release

Receive press releases from Ceramic 3D: By Email RSS Feeds:

Ceramic 3D Company Has Released a New Multiroom Module


Ceramic 3D, a developer of interior design software, is happy to offer its clients a new Multiroom module for test period. It helps to make fast but beautiful projects of flats and houses with all necessary drawings for craftsmen. The software module is developed shops that sell finishing materials (tiles, wallpaper), designers and factories.

Ekaterinburg, Russia, May 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Now you can create in the program a design project of several rooms, as well as an entire apartment and even a house.

Ceramic 3D also offers their clients free-of-charge access to all catalogues of finishing materials, which contain more than 500,000 items from manufacturers all around the world, as well as catalogue of objects. In addition, users can, on their own, add the necessary collections to the program or leave a request on the company website ceramic3d.com.

The new module allows users to create a detailed plan of engineering communications of multi-room and multistory premises, as well as schemes of decoration, furniture and lighting arrangement for craftsmen.

The Multiroom module also provides photorealistic 3D visualization and can automatically generate design estimate documentation, that is why it can be considered an ideal tool for sales increase for designers, retail and wholesale stores, construction agencies, DIY and manufacturers of finishing materials.

Here you can watch a video about new module operation - https://youtu.be/PuWy944PKAY

For information on cost of the new module, please contact company managers by +49 (302) 555-98-98 or e-mail: info@ceramic3d.com.

You can also leave an application at http://www.ceramic3d.com/ and Ceramic 3D will contact you.
Contact Information
Ceramic 3D
Nelli Milkova
+493025559898
Contact
www.ceramic3d.com/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Ceramic 3D
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help