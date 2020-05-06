Ceramic 3D Company Has Released a New Multiroom Module

Ceramic 3D, a developer of interior design software, is happy to offer its clients a new Multiroom module for test period. It helps to make fast but beautiful projects of flats and houses with all necessary drawings for craftsmen. The software module is developed shops that sell finishing materials (tiles, wallpaper), designers and factories.

Ceramic 3D also offers their clients free-of-charge access to all catalogues of finishing materials, which contain more than 500,000 items from manufacturers all around the world, as well as catalogue of objects. In addition, users can, on their own, add the necessary collections to the program or leave a request on the company website ceramic3d.com.



The new module allows users to create a detailed plan of engineering communications of multi-room and multistory premises, as well as schemes of decoration, furniture and lighting arrangement for craftsmen.



The Multiroom module also provides photorealistic 3D visualization and can automatically generate design estimate documentation, that is why it can be considered an ideal tool for sales increase for designers, retail and wholesale stores, construction agencies, DIY and manufacturers of finishing materials.



Here you can watch a video about new module operation - https://youtu.be/PuWy944PKAY



For information on cost of the new module, please contact company managers by +49 (302) 555-98-98 or e-mail: info@ceramic3d.com.



