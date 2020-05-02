Agara Gets Selected in the Plug and Play Accelerator Program in the Enterprise Tech Category

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Agara.ai Press Release

Bangalore Urban, India, May 02, 2020 --(



Agara has been selected from over a 1,000 startups sourced at stage 1, filtered to a 100 startups at stage 2, down to 40 startups that were reviewed on Selection Day at stage 3 and then finally accepted in the top 30 startups in stage 4. The selected 30 startups are to take part in the program, which comprises Office Hours for interaction between startups and mentors, followed by Dealflow sessions where startups identify & solve a predefined business problem for a corporate partner. This is followed by EXPO style events to promote topical discussions to promote thought leadership.



The Plug And Play ecosystem allows startups that have established an appropriate product-market-fit to get business development opportunities. Plug And Play involves corporate partners as part of the selection panel to ensure that companies get solutions that are relevant to their problems.



Agara is chosen as part of the "Growth & Customer Experience' focus area of Enterprise Tech. The selected startups will have the opportunity to engage with Plug And Play's global network of corporate partners, venture capitalists, alumni, and industry leaders. Due to current challenges surrounding COVID-19, companies will be connected virtually to partners in private deal flow sessions and have the opportunity to be featured in different industry-specific webinars hosted by Plug And Play. These virtual events and meetings will help increase the startup's chance to pilot the technology with new clients and for potential investment. There is no equity requirement for startups to participate.



Some of the corporate partners are US Bank, Deloitte, NEC, Willis Towers Watson, Recruit Technologies, RSM, Bremer Bank, NTT Communications, MS&AD, Hughes, SCSK and AT&T.



“Customer contact centers are experiencing an unprecedented uptick in overall call volume and voice AI solutions can help tremendously to automate basic customer interactions to resolve queries quickly and allow the agents to handle more high-value calls. It is not surprising to see why Agara was selected for the Enterprise Tech program out of 1000 startups given the increase in focus on how companies manage customer interactions. Studies have shown that companies who are customer-obsessed perform better and it may be worth taking a second look at Agara to help improve your CX strategy," says Amit Patel, Investor at Plug And Play.



“We have been actively engaging with the Plug And Play Accelerator since 2019. Having presented in their global telecom summit, we had a first-hand experience of seeing their network effects in action. Thus, it became a natural decision for us to participate in their program and we are grateful to their team for considering Agara as part of their cohort.” -Abhimanyu, Co-Founder & CEO, Agara



About Plug And Play:

Plug And Play is the ultimate innovation platform, bringing together the best startups, investors, and the world’s largest corporations. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. To give startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond, we are now active in 25 locations globally, including U.S., China, France, Germany, The Netherlands, Singapore, Indonesia, and Mexico.



About Agara:

Agara is on a mission to radically enhance the business-to-consumer communication experience with Real-time Voice AI technology. It is custom-designed to undertake autonomous conversations over the phone without any human assistance. Some of the largest and most respected enterprises globally use Agara to streamline their customer & vendor support operations, cut costs, and improve the experience to the end-user. Agara is backed by several top-notch names in venture capital including Kleiner Perkins, Blume Ventures, and RTP Global. Visit us at www.agara.ai.



Contact

Abhimanyu

abhimanyu@agaralabs.com

Sharvaani Shah

782-943-7228



agara.ai



