Trinamix Announces the Addition of New Industry 4.0 Capabilities Through Its Industry 4.0 Lab to Help Customers Enable Smart Manufacturing

San Jose, CA, May 06, 2020 --



Trinamix has been working on Industry 4.0 (I4.0) solutions for the last two years and has undertaken various initiatives to provide an end-to-end offering to its customers. Trinamix offers design thinking, creating quick proof of concept, road map and implementation services on I4.0. This lab drives Trinamix's focus on the newest and the next wave of disruptive technologies including Artificial Intelligence, blockchain, data science and factory automation.



Molly Chakraborty, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Trinamix, said, "At Trinamix, as we move towards the next phase of growth - Industry 4.0 has been a key focus area for us. Through its growing relationship with Oracle, Trinamix participates in the co-solutioning of Oracle IoT and SCM integration."



"Oracle is committed to delivering IoT applications that are ready to use, ready to extend, and ready to scale, and we are pleased to be collaborating with Trinamix as a part of this goal," said Bhagat Nainani, Group Vice President, IoT Applications Development, Oracle. "Trinamix brings its deep supply chain expertise, which will now be leveraged towards developing various IoT use cases, building innovative solutions, and playing a role in our customers' journey to Industry 4.0."



About Trinamix

Headquartered in the USA and a global presence in Canada, Japan, India, UK, and Australia, Trinamix is one of the premier implementation specialists for Oracle Cloud Applications. Trinamix is a market leader in providing solutions for End-to-End Supply Chain, Supply Chain Planning and IoT and is committed to delivering its customers a future-ready supply chain.



About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.



Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.



For further information, please contact

Manish Kanani

Marketing Manager

Manish Kanani

408-507-3583



www.trinamix.com



