LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN Exhibitors Look Forward to New Dates in October

Due to the unfortunate circumstances that had arisen due to COVID-19 pandemic, the show had to be postponed from June to October and the organisers are gearing up for the same.

Bangkok, Thailand, May 02, 2020 --(



Here’s what their exhibitors and supporting organisations have to say about the show.



“LED Expo Thailand is a must attend LED & lighting trade exhibition for K.P.T. Machinery. We are confident that our company will highly benefit by participating in LED Expo Thailand on the new dates in October. We will showcase our new innovations including the latest MEANWELL LED driver and high bay LED lighting. In addition, we are looking forward to creating brand awareness while also networking with industry peers to create new business opportunities.” -Mr. Sunya Suvisutthimontri, Managing Director, K.P.T. Machinery (1993) Co., Ltd.



“Q Inter Supply Co., Ltd. agrees with LED Expo Thailand decision to reschedule the trade exhibition to October, and we will definitely participate in the show this year. We will showcase comprehensive LED lighting solutions from the brand called “SELF” including cooler lighting, linear lighting, showcase lighting, trunk lighting, track lighting and recessed lighting at LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN 2020. We are confident that the show later this year will be a fantastic event for LED and Lighting Industry professionals.” -Mr. Wiboon Teeratranon, Managing Director, Q Inter Supply Co., Ltd.



“LED Expo Thailand is a well-known trade exhibition in the industry, and we are excited to jointly organize WAZZADU TALK 2020 this year. We ensure that at LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN 2020 in October, visitors will be able to enjoy an enhanced and informative experience.” -Mr. Jullakiat Sinchaichukiat, Chief Executive Officer, WAZZADU TRANSMEDIA



“Being the world’s largest lighting manufacturing base and trading market, ASEAN, especially Thailand, was an important and potential market for Zhongshan and Shenzhen. Under our initiative and support from Zhongshan and Shenzhen Bureau of Commerce, together with a strong partnership with eight leading representative industry associations, we are excited to select the 40 ‘Top Performing Lighting Enterprises’ from our cities to showcase the cutting edge innovations in LED Expo Thailand & Light ASEAN 2020. Furthermore, we are confident that this exhibition would be the market opening platform to connect our exhibitors with top notch quality buyers from Thailand and ASEAN region. We eagerly look forward to meeting you in October.” -Zhongshan and Shenzhen Bureau of Commerce



A lot to look forward to.



LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN 2020 aims to bring to you an enhanced experience during the rescheduled dates in October 2020. With full commitment from LED Expo Thailand team and the industry, the show will present a unique business opportunity for various LED and lighting industry stakeholders.



LED Expo Thailand will have six highlights including Intelligent Lighting Zone, Lighting Design Zone, Lighting Design Zone, Beyond Saving &Sustainability Zone, LED Lighting ASEAN Forum 2020 and Lighting Demonstration. All these show highlights will enhance the experience of visitors by giving them a glimpse into the various facets of LED lighting industry with an aim to educate and create awareness around the latest and most innovative concepts in this field. More than 200 exhibitors and 8,000 trade professionals and key decision makers from Asia are expected to attend this mega event.



The trade exhibition will be held from 7-9 October, 2020 at Hall 7 - 8, IMPACT Exhibition Centre, Bangkok, Thailand. For more information about LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN 2020, please visit the website www.ledexpothailand.com.



About The Organizers:

MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.

MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is an international exhibition company with a strong presence of over four decades in the advertising industry, over 20 years in publishing & 16 years in exhibitions. The company has produced more than 100 market-leading trade exhibitions for various segments in addition to publishing various magazines & advertising trade directories of repute. Successful exhibitions are conducted all over India, Dubai, Singapore and Thailand.



IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd.

IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. (“IMPACT”) is the leading exhibition organizer in Thailand. Offering a full range of services for domestic and international exhibitions, conferences, meetings and special events, IMPACT has earned a well-deserved reputation as a highly professional and reliable show manager/organizer amongst the public and private sectors. Through face-to-face and digital channels, and working hand-in-hand with international trade associations, organizers and corporations across a broad spectrum of industries, IMPACT creates environments to help you build a network of professional contacts in the course of one event.



Anjali Srivastava

+91-11-46464848



https://www.ledexpothailand.com/



