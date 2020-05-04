Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Smithers-Oasis Press Release

FloraLife® Cleaner Products Approved for Use Against SARS-CoV-2, the Novel Coronavirus

Company launches online site for purchase in North America of EPA-registered FloraLife® D.C.D.® and FloraLife® MicroBLOC® antimicrobial disinfectants for use in a wide range of applications and industries.

roseascherl@gmail.com Walterboro, SC, May 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- FloraLife, a division of Smithers-Oasis Company, and worldwide leader in postharvest flower care and handling, is offering its FloraLife® D.C.D. ® and FloraLife® MicroBLOC® disinfectants that meet EPA criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus.The antimicrobial cleaners can be used for general use across a wide range of industries and applications. The line of cleaners can be purchased in North America at FloraLifeCleaners.com.“No matter what the industry - food processing, transportation, industrial, schools, retail, travel or healthcare - our EPA-registered cleaning products, along with proper cleaning protocols, can be safely used to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus,” said Jim Daly, Vice President, FloraLife/Grower Global Operations and Corporate Research, FloraLife. “When compared to bleach, our FloraLife® Cleaner Products have the added advantage of providing residual protection in cases where the cleaner can remain on the surface without rinsing.”FloraLife® D.C.D.® and FloraLife® MicroBLOC® kill and prevent bacterial, microbial growth and viruses on hard, nonporous surfaces. In areas where there is no contact with food, the cleaners can be sprayed or wiped onto the surface that needs to be disinfected, and air dried. For areas in contact with food, surfaces can instead be rinsed after application. To determine which surfaces need to be rinsed off, users should follow label instructions. Instructions also apply to animal contact surfaces.FloraLife® D.C.D.® cleaner and disinfectant is available in a 32-ounce and 1-gallon ready-to-use spray bottle, and 16-ounce, 1-, 2.5-, 5- and 30-gallon containers of liquid concentrate. FloraLife® MicroBLOC® cleaner is available in a 32-ounce ready-to-use spray bottle, and 1-, 5- and 30-gallon containers of liquid concentrate.When compared to bleach, FloraLife® Cleaner Products create a longer lasting, protective layer that keeps on working, unlike bleach, which quickly breaks down or evaporates. The FloraLife® Cleaner Products also have a pleasant or neutral scent, in comparison to bleach, which has an overpowering odor.In order to lower the risk of spreading infections from SARS-CoV-2, FloraLife® Cleaner Products should be used on hard surfaces that are touched often or by more than one person including food processing surfaces, desktops, delivery vehicles, countertops and tabletops, restrooms and bathroom surfaces, waiting areas, shelves, benches, warehouse floors and walls, packing areas, airports, hospitals and doctors’ offices, schools, ceilings, doors, handles, chairs and more.For questions or additional information on FloraLife® Cleaner Products, contact Global Product Manager, Mark Allen at mallen@smithersoasis.com or a local FloraLife representative.About Smithers-OasisSmithers-Oasis’ global expertise of the plant and flower business stretches from propagation to presentation. With locations in 20 countries and resources around the world, Smithers-Oasis manufactures floral foam products, postharvest products, growing media and flower arranging supplies for the floriculture industry. OASIS® and FloraLife® are registered trademarks of Smithers-Oasis Company and represent two of the company’s most recognizable brands. The businesses selling these brands were founded in 1954 and 1938, respectively. With more than 60 years of experience with foaming technology, Smithers-Oasis also develops specialty foams for a wide variety of applications including packaging, impression, absorption and molding. The company’s driving purpose is “to help people express and experience emotion by adding value to flowers and plants.” Smithers-Oasis, a privately-owned company, is headquartered in Kent, Ohio, USA.Media Contact:Rosemarie Ascherl216.970.4329roseascherl@gmail.com Contact Information Rosemarie Ascherl Public Relations

