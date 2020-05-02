NZ Fashion Brand Bold Clothing Launches During Lockdown

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Bold Clothing Press Release

New, online fashion brand, Bold Clothing launches in New Zealand. Targeted to the streetwear and casual-wear markets, the original, durable and versatile designs are not only eye-catching, but are made predominantly from bamboo fabric.

Urenui, New Zealand, May 02, 2020 --(



Attendees of this year’s WOMAD festival in New Plymouth, New Zealand experienced Bold Clothing for themselves. “We had a hugely positive response,” says Kate. “People loved the bamboo fabric, and the sequin hoodies, went down a storm.”



The official launch collection in June will focus on bamboo fabric thanks to its many amazing attributes. The sustainable bamboo plant produces some incredible fibres that maintain many of the plant’s natural benefits within the garment. Beautifully breathable and incredibly soft, hypoallergenic, thermal regulating, odour-absorbing and UV protective to SPF40. It’s a pretty amazing source plant.



So what can one expect from Bold Clothing?



Original, durable and versatile, with a style that never goes out of fashion. Instantly recognisable details, and reversible clothing will cater to women, men and after countless requests - children as well. Targeted at the unique streetwear and casual-wear markets, the designs are eye catching and of course, bold.



In Kate’s own words, “I’ve endeavoured to produce a clothing collection that meets as many needs of people as possible. Namely, being good quality, comfortable, versatile, distinctive and affordable. I know everyone will be amazed at how soft the bamboo fabric feels, and with bamboo being a sustainable source plant, it means Bold leaves less of a carbon footprint as well.”



Look out for Bold Clothing's new launch collection coming soon - the clothes are reversible, making them even better value. It’s like getting two garments for the price of one.



For now, take advantage of the pre-launch clothing collection at https://boldornaked.com/collections/bold-clothing



Featured Products

https://boldornaked.com/collections/bold-clothing/products/angeldevil-hoodie

https://boldornaked.com/collections/bold-clothing/products/rudetostare

https://boldornaked.com/collections/bold-clothing/products/lookingatme-hoodie

https://boldornaked.com/collections/bold-clothing/products/angeldevil-tshirt

https://boldornaked.com/collections/bold-clothing/products/tongue

https://boldornaked.com/collections/bold-clothing/products/dreamon



Pricing Details:

Bamboo T-shirt dresses: $60

Sequin Hoodies: $90

Cropped Hoodie: $65



About Bold Clothing



Bold Clothing is an online clothing brand based in Urenui, New Zealand. Founded in 2020 by Kate Dombroski. A local Taranaki girl who has recently returned from overseas. Aimed at the women's casual and leisurewear markets, Bold Clothing's signature products are t-shirt dresses, regular tees, hoodie sweatshirts and singlets. For the official launch in June, men's and children's clothing will be added alongside branded baseball caps. A reusable Yes/No, tote bag is also a part of the collection. Kate has utilised bamboo as her go-to fabric. A hugely self-sustaining plant creating a beautifully-soft feel with a multitude of additional benefits for the wearer. The aim with the collection is to increase the choice Kiwis have in the casual wear sector, making it different and versatile, but staying affordable against the bigger brand names. Contact Information Bold Clothing

Kate Dombroski

0272260661



https://boldornaked.com/



