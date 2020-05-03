Press Releases Kazio Acrobatics Gymnastics and Fitness Press Release

Receive press releases from Kazio Acrobatics Gymnastics and Fitness: By Email RSS Feeds: Kazio Acrobatics, Gymnastics and Fitness Supports Their Students During Shelter in Place with Online Programming

Small Family Owned Business Shifts and Persists during Shelter in Place.

Pleasanton, CA, May 03, 2020 --(



Just prior to the official Shelter in Place orders, Kazio owners and staff worked furiously to pivot their delivery of services. Understanding the need for predictable structure, Team Kazio worked around the clock to offer all of their classes online, and opened up these online offerings to all families and youth sheltering in place. Despite all of the rapid change, enrolled students did not miss a single class.



10 year-old Stefan Khodyush describes his feelings when he heard that Kazio's in person classes were cancelled, "No!" Stefan has been training at Kazio since January 2019 and has been working on his handstands. Gwendolyn Berg, age 8 and her sister Genevive, age 3 report feeling sad. Gwendolyn recently leveled-up in her gymnastics class and loves handstands.



Feedback from students about this new way of gymnastics instruction has been very positive and with lots of messages of gratitude from parents. Phoebe Shulewitz, age 9 reports, "I like that you can do (the classes) wherever you want!" She wants people to know that, "It is a fun gym. And they taught me how to do handstands." Phoebe's handstands are amazing.



Kai Strasser, age 10 notes, "It's not as fun as being there in person, but we still get to practice skills." Kai's brother Raife, age 8 says, "I like seeing Coach Brian and Coach Sarah's faces on TV." Raife has been perfecting his cartwheels at home and is now able to cartwheel continuously across the room and Kai is making some wonderful progress on his middle splits.



Learning on the fly, Kazio staff have developed online programing that can adjust to any schedule, and has added bonus content such as juggling, games, and conditioning for adults. For more information on the Kazio online program go to https://www.gokazio.com/gymnastics-online. Pleasanton, CA, May 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- It was just one year ago when Brian and Kina Kincher-Winoto celebrated the grand opening of Kazio a gymnastics studio in Pleasanton, California. A beautiful gym, complete with a spring floor, tumble track, ninja warrior course, and aerial silks. Most importantly, it was filled with a diverse group of talented gymnasts and acrobats from all over the Tri-Valley area. It is a lifelong dream come true for the Retired Acrobatic Gymnastics National Champion, Brian Kincher-Winoto to see his young students reach for excellence in their physical skills and in their development as people. Brian and Kina continue to build this dream while honoring the Shelter in Place orders and keeping our community safe.Just prior to the official Shelter in Place orders, Kazio owners and staff worked furiously to pivot their delivery of services. Understanding the need for predictable structure, Team Kazio worked around the clock to offer all of their classes online, and opened up these online offerings to all families and youth sheltering in place. Despite all of the rapid change, enrolled students did not miss a single class.10 year-old Stefan Khodyush describes his feelings when he heard that Kazio's in person classes were cancelled, "No!" Stefan has been training at Kazio since January 2019 and has been working on his handstands. Gwendolyn Berg, age 8 and her sister Genevive, age 3 report feeling sad. Gwendolyn recently leveled-up in her gymnastics class and loves handstands.Feedback from students about this new way of gymnastics instruction has been very positive and with lots of messages of gratitude from parents. Phoebe Shulewitz, age 9 reports, "I like that you can do (the classes) wherever you want!" She wants people to know that, "It is a fun gym. And they taught me how to do handstands." Phoebe's handstands are amazing.Kai Strasser, age 10 notes, "It's not as fun as being there in person, but we still get to practice skills." Kai's brother Raife, age 8 says, "I like seeing Coach Brian and Coach Sarah's faces on TV." Raife has been perfecting his cartwheels at home and is now able to cartwheel continuously across the room and Kai is making some wonderful progress on his middle splits.Learning on the fly, Kazio staff have developed online programing that can adjust to any schedule, and has added bonus content such as juggling, games, and conditioning for adults. For more information on the Kazio online program go to https://www.gokazio.com/gymnastics-online. Contact Information Kazio Acrobatics Gymnastics and Fitness

Sarah Kim

925-243-7242



gokazio.com

Brian or Kina Kincher-Winoto (Owners)

info@gokazio.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Kazio Acrobatics Gymnastics and Fitness