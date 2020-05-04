Fast Track MHRA Approval for Vicore Pharma’s COVID-19 Clinical Trial Received in Record Time

Press Releases Orphan Reach Press Release

Orphan Reach today announced that regulatory approval has been obtained for Vicore Pharma’s Phase II clinical trial with VP01 (C21) in patients with COVID-19, SARS CoV-2 infection.

Thomas Ogorka, CEO at Orphan Reach commented, "Our joint Orphan Reach/Vicore Pharma team has achieved this major milestone only 48 hours after completing the final protocol. This goes to show what can be accomplished in light of the present urgent unmet medical need, when an inspired CRO/Sponsor team is working hand in hand supported by a very helpful MHRA.



"Rare diseases are teaching us every day how to think outside of the box and we are very pleased that we can apply our knowledge in the wake of one of the biggest healthcare challenges in decades."



Notes to Editors:



Learn more about Vicore Pharma’s clinical trial by visiting their press release on their website.



About Orphan Reach: As a Contract Research Organization focused on clinical trials in indications with high unmet medical need, Orphan Reach has built its reputation around delivering patient centric solutions in very challenging scenarios, particularly in rare diseases. The desire of many biotech companies to find a reliable niche CRO partner to drive their clinical development programs in orphan indications has been a major contributor to the Orphan Reach success story.



Today, the company is present in more than 60 countries globally and connected to an ever-growing patient community who are waiting for new therapies with no time to waste.



