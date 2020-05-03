The Rock Savages Podcast Interview JP Gaster from Clutch

Press Releases The Rock Savages Podcast Press Release

The Rock Savages Podcast talk to Drummer JP Gaster from the rock band Clutch.

The Rock Savages Podcast has just released a new interview with JP Gaster from Clutch.



JP Gaster is the world class Drummer for the rock band Clutch. On this episode Beau talks with JP about his approach to the drums and songwriting, the growing popularity of the band and their long history of touring and recording some of the best rock n roll on the planet today. Subscribe to The Rock Savages Podcast anywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts today. Link to the episode here:

http://rocksavagepod.com/vinylblog/2020/4/29/ep78-our-interview-with-jp-gaster-from-clutch/



Weathermaker Discography:



Book Of Bad Decisions

Psychic Warfare

Earthrocker

Strange Cousins From The West

From Beale St To Oblivion

Robot Hive/Exodus

Blast Tyrant



The Rock Savages Podcasts are either registered trademarks or trademarks of The Rock Savages Podcasts in the United States and/or other countries.



The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.



Contact: beau_mcgranahan@yahoo.com

Beau McGranahan

330-592-1555



www.rocksavagepod.com



