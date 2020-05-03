PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
The Rock Savages Podcast

The Rock Savages Podcast Interview JP Gaster from Clutch


The Rock Savages Podcast talk to Drummer JP Gaster from the rock band Clutch.

Akron, OH, May 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Rock Savages Podcast presents: JP Gaster-Drummer for Clutch

The Rock Savages Podcast has just released a new interview with JP Gaster from Clutch.

JP Gaster is the world class Drummer for the rock band Clutch. On this episode Beau talks with JP about his approach to the drums and songwriting, the growing popularity of the band and their long history of touring and recording some of the best rock n roll on the planet today. Subscribe to The Rock Savages Podcast anywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts today. Link to the episode here:
http://rocksavagepod.com/vinylblog/2020/4/29/ep78-our-interview-with-jp-gaster-from-clutch/

Weathermaker Discography:

Book Of Bad Decisions
Psychic Warfare
Earthrocker
Strange Cousins From The West
From Beale St To Oblivion
Robot Hive/Exodus
Blast Tyrant

Contact: beau_mcgranahan@yahoo.com
Phone:330-592-1555
The Rock Savages Podcast
Beau McGranahan
330-592-1555
www.rocksavagepod.com

