The Rock Savages Podcast Interview JP Gaster from Clutch

Akron, OH, May 03, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- The Rock Savages Podcast presents: JP Gaster-Drummer for Clutch
The Rock Savages Podcast has just released a new interview with JP Gaster from Clutch.
JP Gaster is the world class Drummer for the rock band Clutch. On this episode Beau talks with JP about his approach to the drums and songwriting, the growing popularity of the band and their long history of touring and recording some of the best rock n roll on the planet today. Subscribe to The Rock Savages Podcast anywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts today. Link to the episode here:
http://rocksavagepod.com/vinylblog/2020/4/29/ep78-our-interview-with-jp-gaster-from-clutch/
Weathermaker Discography:
Book Of Bad Decisions
Psychic Warfare
Earthrocker
Strange Cousins From The West
From Beale St To Oblivion
Robot Hive/Exodus
Blast Tyrant
The Rock Savages Podcasts are either registered trademarks or trademarks of The Rock Savages Podcasts in the United States and/or other countries.
The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
Contact: beau_mcgranahan@yahoo.com
Phone:330-592-1555