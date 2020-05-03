New Book by David Landi: "The Noble House of the Landi"

Press Releases Adelaide Books Press Release

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org New York, NY, May 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This book traces the family history of a Noble/Royal Italian, French, German line of Landi going back to 300 BC Germania. It touches on many European countries and many royal families covering a period of over 2000 years. Some of the stories presented here question conclusions of the official Italian historians and are heavily referenced going back to transcriptions of 5th to 8th-century scrolls from The Landi family private libraries, and other Italian libraries and more than 1200 sources, including the Vatican’s Secret Archives. This work is the result of over 8 years of research and writing by the author David James Simon Di Landi Sr.Available on AmazonFor information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org Contact Information Adelaide Books LLC

