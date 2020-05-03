Press Releases New Yorker Electronics Press Release

New Vishay Quartz-Based Ceramic UVC Emitting Diode Eliminates Need for External Lenses

New Yorker Electronics releases new Long-Life Ceramic Diode, Features Compact 3.5mm x 3.5mm x 1.2mm SMD Package.

Northvale, NJ, May 03, 2020 --(



The device released by New Yorker Electronics offers an emission angle of ± 60°C and high radiant power to 3.2mW at 20 mA or 7.5mW at 50 mA. Built on AlGaN technology, the VLMU35CL00-280-120 features maximum forward voltage of 6.5V, a wavelength range of 265nm to 285nm, and forward current up to 70mA, compared to 30mA for typical competing parts.



The emitter diode’s specifications make it ideal for water and air purification, physical surface sterilization, medical disinfection, and portable sanitizers. RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the VLMU35CL-280-120 is compatible with reflow soldering processes and features a Moisture Sensitivity Level of 3 in accordance with J-STD-020.



Features & Benefits:

- Delivers an extremely long lifetime

- Features a compact 3.5 mm by 3.5 mm by 1.2 mm surface mount package with a quartz window

- Emission angle of ± 60°C

- High radiant power to 3.2mW at 20mA or 7.5mW at 50mA

- Maximum forward voltage of 6.5V

- Wavelength range of 265nm to 285nm

- Forward current up to 70mA

- RoHS-compliant, halogen-free and Vishay Green

- Compatible with reflow soldering processes

- Features a Moisture Sensitivity Level of 3 in accordance with J-STD-020



Applications:

- Medical Disinfection

- Physical Surface Sterilization

- Water and Air Purification

- Portable Sanitizers



As a franchise distributor for Vishay, New Yorker Electronics is always at the forefront with the latest Vishay product updates and releases. New Yorker Electronics supplies the full line of Vishay Semiconductors and Passive Components.



Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



