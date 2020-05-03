Press Releases Lakeman Financial Press Release

Dave Ramsey Organization Announces Asa Lakeman, CFP®, CFS of Lakeman Financial as a Smartvestor Pro

Grand Rapids, MI, May 03, 2020 --(



To attain the SmartVestor Pro status, financial professionals must agree to a code of conduct, provide a high level of investing guidance and have the heart of a teacher, not the attitude of a salesman.



"I’m passionate about the Ramsey principles," Lakeman said. "The principles of Dave Ramsey are something greater than myself and it is my mission to help others get out from the burden of debt, invest for the long term, and achieving the ultimate goal of living and giving like no one else!”



About Lakeman Financial

Asa Lakeman is President of Lakeman Financial, based in Grand Rapids, MI. Lakeman Financial is a division of VantagePointe Financial Group, an independent financial services firm who provides individuals, small businesses and families with investment, retirement, estate, insurance and business planning. For more information, please visit www.lakemanfinancial.com.



Asa Lakeman

616-988-9794



www.lakemanfinancial.com



