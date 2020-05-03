Grove Technologies Offers Free Cybersecurity Training to Help Organizations Educate Their Remote Workforces Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Grove Technologies Press Release

Washington, DC, May 03, 2020 --(



As many organizations have been forced to begin operating from a remote work environment, more employees than ever before have started working from home. The problem with this is that working remotely poses new cybersecurity risks to organizations that they likely have not dealt with up until now. Cybercriminals are diligently working to take advantage of these changes, hoping that employees will let their guard down or slip up by continuing to practice poor cyber hygiene in an environment that has many risks that are often overlooked.



“Many small business owners don’t realize the impact of their employees working from home. Having them change their default Wi-Fi password is an important step but an overly technical one for many of our remote staff,” says Jon Brown, CEO at Grove Technologies. “Making sure that remote staff have the support they need from an IT perspective keeps them happy and productive. Working remotely has its perks, but also comes with distractions and risks. We’re seeing a huge rise in COVID-19 scams which can pose a major risk to the security of our local businesses. That’s why we’re rolling out free cybersecurity training to any organization that wants it. Whether you’re a current customer or not, we want to make sure your employees have some knowledge of how to protect your business. Right now, all that matters to us is coming together to protect our community.”



Features and benefits of the free cybersecurity training include:



· Engaging, video-based training program accessible from anywhere

· Best practices for avoiding scams and protecting sensitive data

· Training quiz to test employee knowledge with a certificate of completion

· Complementary dark web scan of your company domain

· Complementary phishing test of your employees

· Easy-to-manage portal with employee metrics



The cybersecurity training program will be available starting 5/10/2020, at no charge. For more information on the no-cost cybersecurity services, visit https://grovetech.co/products/free-cybersecurity



About



Jon Brown

888-253-9103



https://grovetech.co



