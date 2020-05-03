PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Silva Construction

Silva Construction Reminds the Public That Construction Companies Are Considered Essential Businesses in CA and They Are Open


San Pedro, CA, May 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Silva Construction, (https://www.silvaconstruction.com), a commercial and residential construction company in Southern California’s South Bay, is reminding the public that California Governor Newsom has listed construction companies as an essential business. And Silva Construction has been open for business throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 22, 2020, Governor Newsom issued California Executive Order N-33-20, which lists what the State of California considers an “essential business.” Under “Essential Workforce,” the governor’s order lists: “Construction Workers who support the construction, operation, inspection, and maintenance of construction sites and construction projects (including housing construction).”

Co-owner Dave Silva stated “Our company is open for business and ready for any construction or remodeling that the public needs. We know that everyone in California is anxious to get back to work and get things back to normal. And for anyone who needs residential or commercial remodeling and construction at this time, we are more than ready to provide those services.”

Dave Silva and David Clarke are owners of Silva Construction, Inc., located in San Pedro, CA. The company has over 40 years of experience in remodeling construction, and serves Southern California’s South Bay area, including Westchester, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Harbor City, Lomita, Torrance, and other select areas. Their blog can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/blog3/ and their website can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/. They can be reached at 310-831-6310.
Silva Construction
Dave Silva
661-441-2429
www.silvaconstruction.com

