Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Reg.A Funding Group Press Release

Receive press releases from Reg.A Funding Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Reg.A Funding Group Publishes Podcast Explaining the Enormous Potential of Group Homes Real Estate Investments

What are group homes and why do they have the potential to make such great lucrative investments? The latest Mapable USA podcast published by the Reg.A Funding Group explains it all.

Las Vegas, NV, May 03, 2020 --(



Similar to a Multifamily investment, group homes are single family homes retrofitted to conform to all the requirements and licensing of mostly elderly tenants. However, there are many moving parts to such an endeavor, especially in the area of compliance and licensing (both from a real estate perspective as well as health guidelines that must be strictly adhered to). The Group Home concept works for luxury properties all the way to Opportunity Zones, and the returns on such an investment can be enormous. However, it’s not just as simple as purchasing a house and getting into business the next day. The whole process must be done correctly with painstaking attention to detail. The podcast goes into details on how investors can find and close such deals.



The podcast detailing this information can be found here:

https://www.MapableUSA.com/Quantified



More information can be requested at the link above as well. Said Reg.A Funding Group's founder, Ronald Costa: "No matter the market, there are always opportunities to be found if you hustle and surround yourself with industry experts that can take you to the next level of successful investing. Many times, investments like group homes may fly under the radar – but having Mr. Dayal on the show certainly showcased their great potential for investors."



About the MapableUSA podcast

The Mapable USA podcast (www.MapableUSA.com) is hosted by Ron Costa, whose background asthe executive producer and co-host of the Reg.A Money Show brings a wealth of information inregards to all aspects of equity crowdfunding and more. The show is quickly emerging as a “must listen” to all those interested in the crowdfunding industry.



About The Reg.A Funding Group

With years of experience in the capital markets and proven results with social media marketing, the Reg.A Funding Group provides real world, effective Regulation A+ advisory services for companies seeking to raise money via the Jobs Act with Reg.CF and Regulation A+ crowdfunding offerings. The company also provides blockchain development and Security Token Offerings for cryptocurrency applications under their Blockchain Trust Group umbrella and are developers of both the World Token Market and the Reg.A Crowdfunding directory and IPOtogo news resources. The Reg. A Funding Group can be reached at 612-888-REGA or at info@regamoney.com. Las Vegas, NV, May 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Reg.A Funding Group announced today they have published their latest "Mapable USA" crowdfunding podcast regarding Group Homes investments in the Las Vegas region and beyond. The show featured guest Ajay Dayal of the Quantified Investment Group who explained why the “Group Homes” concept has the potential to be one of the most lucrative opportunities in any market – if deals are structured properly.Similar to a Multifamily investment, group homes are single family homes retrofitted to conform to all the requirements and licensing of mostly elderly tenants. However, there are many moving parts to such an endeavor, especially in the area of compliance and licensing (both from a real estate perspective as well as health guidelines that must be strictly adhered to). The Group Home concept works for luxury properties all the way to Opportunity Zones, and the returns on such an investment can be enormous. However, it’s not just as simple as purchasing a house and getting into business the next day. The whole process must be done correctly with painstaking attention to detail. The podcast goes into details on how investors can find and close such deals.The podcast detailing this information can be found here:https://www.MapableUSA.com/QuantifiedMore information can be requested at the link above as well. Said Reg.A Funding Group's founder, Ronald Costa: "No matter the market, there are always opportunities to be found if you hustle and surround yourself with industry experts that can take you to the next level of successful investing. Many times, investments like group homes may fly under the radar – but having Mr. Dayal on the show certainly showcased their great potential for investors."About the MapableUSA podcastThe Mapable USA podcast (www.MapableUSA.com) is hosted by Ron Costa, whose background asthe executive producer and co-host of the Reg.A Money Show brings a wealth of information inregards to all aspects of equity crowdfunding and more. The show is quickly emerging as a “must listen” to all those interested in the crowdfunding industry.About The Reg.A Funding GroupWith years of experience in the capital markets and proven results with social media marketing, the Reg.A Funding Group provides real world, effective Regulation A+ advisory services for companies seeking to raise money via the Jobs Act with Reg.CF and Regulation A+ crowdfunding offerings. The company also provides blockchain development and Security Token Offerings for cryptocurrency applications under their Blockchain Trust Group umbrella and are developers of both the World Token Market and the Reg.A Crowdfunding directory and IPOtogo news resources. The Reg. A Funding Group can be reached at 612-888-REGA or at info@regamoney.com. Contact Information Reg.A Funding Group

Ron Costa

612-888-REGA



www.regamoney.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Reg.A Funding Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend