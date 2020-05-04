New Book by Raghe Dulane: "Blues Under the Swedish Grey Skyline"

Press Releases Adelaide Books Press Release

Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Raghe Dulane Blues, "Under the Swedish Grey Skyline," hitting stores everywhere now.

Raghe Dulane was born and grew up in Arusha, Tanzania. He lives currently in Uppsala, Sweden. He has traveled widely, worked as a journalist, and had also carried out research work on the politics of identity and its impacts on society in general. Apart from research work, Raghe has done advocacy work on peace, conflict and conflict resolutions. In Sweden, he follows keenly all discussions dealing with the subjects of multiculturalism, religious extremism and discrimination. He holds PhD. from Uppsala University. He is married and has four children.



A family of African immigrants living in Uppsala is part of a new wave of immigrants coming to Europe and America, from Africa and some parts of Asia. Today, one of the major challenges facing Western Societies, including Australia is how to integrate these new groups of people into their societies. Some people claim that a single major cause, which has been hindering the integration of immigrants in different Western societies, is the way these immigrant groups choose to practice their culture, and right-wing groups never fail in pointing this out, again and again. On the other hand, through their violent actions, Muslim fundamentalist groups validate this thesis.

Raghe Dulane was born and grew up in Arusha, Tanzania. He lives currently in Uppsala, Sweden. He has traveled widely, worked as a journalist, and had also carried out research work on the politics of identity and its impacts on society in general. Apart from research work, Raghe has done advocacy work on peace, conflict and conflict resolutions. In Sweden, he follows keenly all discussions dealing with the subjects of multiculturalism, religious extremism and discrimination. He holds PhD. from Uppsala University. He is married and has four children.

