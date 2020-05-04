New Book by David W. Berner: "Things Behind the Sun"

Press Releases Adelaide Books Press Release

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org New York, NY, May 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Martin Gregory believes he has one last shot at emotionally connecting with the son he adopted seventeen years ago from the only woman he ever loved. A long road trip could be the answer. But the boy has other ideas as the two of them navigate the past and contemplate the future during a summer journey through the American West. The trip uncovers long-held secrets, both Martin's and his son's, and becomes an exploration of whether the deep emotions that brought them together in the first place are more important than what could tear them apart. Things Behind the Sun is an inspired coming-of-age story about the powerful, complicated yet enduring bond between fathers and sons."Beautifully and patiently rendered, Things Behind the Sun is a meditative and empathic exploration of fate, family, and finding one's way. David W. Berner has created a vast emotional landscape as vibrant and expansive as its Pacific Northwest backdrop." -Claire Lombardo, author of the New York Times bestselling novel, The Most Fun We Ever HadDavid W. Berner is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, author, and associate professor at Columbia College Chicago. In 2011, he was named the Jack Kerouac Writer-in-Residence at the Jack Kerouac Project, and in 2015 David was named the Writer-in-Residence at the Ernest Hemingway Birthplace Home in Oak Park, IL.Available on AmazonFor information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org Contact Information Adelaide Books LLC

