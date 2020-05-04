Press Releases Kelly Anne White Press Release

Receive press releases from Kelly Anne White: By Email RSS Feeds: Baltimore-Area Author Emma Beaven to Produce Gothic-Romance with Tangled Tree Publishing

Tangled Tree Publishing Acquires Rights to "Where the Briars Sleep," a Gothic Horror Novel.

Baltimore, MD, May 04, 2020 --(



Longtime publishing professional Kelly White was instrumental in placing the title with Tangled Tree, which specializes in thrillers, mysteries, and suspense to offer readers a “darker, twisted side of Hot Tree Publishing.” White is formerly on staff at Baltimore’s central Enoch Pratt Free Library, where Beaven is manager of the Maryland Interlibrary Loan department. White’s associate, Kim Childress of Childress Ink LLC Literary Agency, has agreed to exclusively represent Beaven’s authored works, with White under contract as product developer.



“The detailed imagery and excellent writing pulled me in from the very first page, with immediate suspense,” says Childress. “It’s a Victorian ghost story with twists I did not see coming.” Where the Briars Sleep lays open the mind of a young woman facing terror that threatens to rip away her last shred of reality. Set just outside of Baltimore in the early nineteenth century, the story delves into guilt, sin, and revenge as it follows main character Rose Shedd, who is trying to discover why she is being haunted by such a vicious spirit. Where the Briars Sleep is scheduled to release worldwide in Spring 2021.



Learn more about Tangled Tree Publishing at tangledtreepublishing.com. Read excerpts of Where the Briars Sleep at emmabeaven.wordpresss.com. Baltimore, MD, May 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Tangled Tree Publishing, an imprint of Australia-based Hot Tree Publishing, has acquired rights to produce Where the Briars Sleep, a gothic romance horror novel penned by debut author Emma Beaven of Baltimore, Maryland. “I’ve been fascinated with horror since I was a young girl reading Andersen’s Fairy Tales,” Beaven says.Longtime publishing professional Kelly White was instrumental in placing the title with Tangled Tree, which specializes in thrillers, mysteries, and suspense to offer readers a “darker, twisted side of Hot Tree Publishing.” White is formerly on staff at Baltimore’s central Enoch Pratt Free Library, where Beaven is manager of the Maryland Interlibrary Loan department. White’s associate, Kim Childress of Childress Ink LLC Literary Agency, has agreed to exclusively represent Beaven’s authored works, with White under contract as product developer.“The detailed imagery and excellent writing pulled me in from the very first page, with immediate suspense,” says Childress. “It’s a Victorian ghost story with twists I did not see coming.” Where the Briars Sleep lays open the mind of a young woman facing terror that threatens to rip away her last shred of reality. Set just outside of Baltimore in the early nineteenth century, the story delves into guilt, sin, and revenge as it follows main character Rose Shedd, who is trying to discover why she is being haunted by such a vicious spirit. Where the Briars Sleep is scheduled to release worldwide in Spring 2021.Learn more about Tangled Tree Publishing at tangledtreepublishing.com. Read excerpts of Where the Briars Sleep at emmabeaven.wordpresss.com. Contact Information KW Editorial

Kelly White

410-444-4119



KellyAnneWhite.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Kelly Anne White