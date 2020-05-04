iPOP Alum, Anne Winters Makes "The Orville" Series Debut with Season 3 Release Date

Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

"The Orville" announced the season 3 release date, in which iPOP Alum Anne Winters will make her series debut.

Los Angeles, CA, May 04, 2020 --(



It was in November of last year that Deadline reported Anne had been cast as a new series regular for the upcoming season. She joins the returning ensemble cast of MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J. Lee, Mark Jackson, Chad L. Coleman and Jessica Szohr. This comes after it was announced that the hit FOX show would be making a moving to Hulu for the next season.



Created and written by Seth MacFarlane, The Orville is set 400 years in the future. The show centers around the crew of the U.S.S. Orville on a mission of exploration, as they navigate both the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.



Originally from Dallas, TX, Anne began her path to stardom after attending iPOP LA. Since then, she has most recently been seen starring in season three of Netflix’s hit series 13 Reasons Why and ABC’s Grand Hotel. In 2018, Anne won an Emmy for her role in the Digital Daytime Drama Series, Zac and Mia for Outstanding Lead Actress. She also appeared in Universal Pictures' 2018 comedy Night School, opposite Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish. She will next be seen starring in STX Films’ upcoming horror film Countdown opposite Elizabeth Lail (You).



Anne is currently signed with The Gersh Agency and Brave Artists Management.



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:

iPOP! Media Relations

Kirsten Poulin

310-463-7560



ipopla.com

iPOP! Media Relations



