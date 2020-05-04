Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

Receive press releases from iPOP! LA: By Email RSS Feeds: iPOP Alum, Doug Brochu Reunites with Sonny with A Chance Cast for Virtual Reunion

iPOP Alumni, Doug Brochu reunited with his former castmates of the hit Disney Channel series, Sonny with A Chance. The reunion took place virtually through Zoom.

Los Angeles, CA, May 04, 2020 --(



Through the course of the reunion cast members discussed the highs and lows of their time on the Disney show. Doug reflected on the experiences of learning on-set, as most child actors do when cast as TV series regulars. Doug played the role of Grady Mitchell on the Disney Channel series.



Doug also shared that he has been keeping busy during this time by creating wellness playlist for his followers alongside his girlfriend. Doug felt the activity would be a great way to remain calm and connected under the given circumstances. The playlist is updated weekly on Doug’s YouTube page.



The star of the show also reflected on where they felt their characters would be now in life. Doug shared that he sees his character of Grady having gone off to have a successful TV career and become a cast member of SNL.



Sonny with A Chance aired for two seasons on the Disney Channel and followed the experiences of the teenage cast members of a sketch comedy show. After the departure of the show’s star, Demi Lovato, the series continued for a final season as a spin off, focused on the fictional sketch comedy, So Random. The series officially went off the air in 2011. Fans of the show can now watch it in its entirety and catch iPOP alumni Doug Brochu in his series regular role on Disney+.



After attending iPOPLA, Doug Brochu found success in Hollywood as a budding television star. After his time on the Disney Channel series Sonny with A Chance and So Random!, Doug has continued to appear in various film, stage and TV projects.



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:

iPOP! Media Relations

Kirsten Poulin

310-463-7560



ipopla.com

iPOP! Media Relations



