Halfpricesoft.com Releases ezAccounting Business Software for Women Running Companies

ezAccounting business software is now available to accommodate start up companies run by women who want to process payroll and other business tasks, in-house. Test drive for 30 days with no cost or obligation at halfpricesoft.com.

Sacramento, CA, May 05, 2020 --(



“Latest ezAccounting business software now accommodates women owned startup establishments,” said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.



Potential customers can download and completely set up this software with no obligation at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp



ezAccounting software is one of the most user friendly and inexpensive accounting solutions currently on the market. The main features include, but are not limited to:



Processes payroll checks for employees



Prints tax forms 941, 940, W2 and W3 (please note: preprinted red forms required for copy A W2 and W3)



Generates multiple reports for sales, orders, payroll and other business reports



Supports multiple companies with one flat rate on the same machine



Quick start guide available for new customers



Check verification not required with this stand alone product



Priced at $159 per calendar year for a single user version, ezAccounting software is affordable for any size business. Customers seeking a way to simplify business operations are welcome to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at:

https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

