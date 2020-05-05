PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Halfpricesoft

Press Release

Receive press releases from Halfpricesoft: By Email RSS Feeds:

Halfpricesoft.com Releases ezAccounting Business Software for Women Running Companies


ezAccounting business software is now available to accommodate start up companies run by women who want to process payroll and other business tasks, in-house. Test drive for 30 days with no cost or obligation at halfpricesoft.com.

Sacramento, CA, May 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Halfpricesoft.com has found that 29 percent of America's business owners are women, and that percentage is ever growing. Women running start up companies can now keep overhead low by processing payroll and accounting tasks in house and all with one software in the latest ezAccounting software.

“Latest ezAccounting business software now accommodates women owned startup establishments,” said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.

Potential customers can download and completely set up this software with no obligation at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp

ezAccounting software is one of the most user friendly and inexpensive accounting solutions currently on the market. The main features include, but are not limited to:

Processes payroll checks for employees

Prints tax forms 941, 940, W2 and W3 (please note: preprinted red forms required for copy A W2 and W3)

Generates multiple reports for sales, orders, payroll and other business reports

Supports multiple companies with one flat rate on the same machine

Quick start guide available for new customers

Check verification not required with this stand alone product

Priced at $159 per calendar year for a single user version, ezAccounting software is affordable for any size business. Customers seeking a way to simplify business operations are welcome to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at:
https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp

About Halfpricesoft.com
Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the US. Halfpricesoft.com is a developer of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 ACA form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Contact Information
Halfpricesoft.com
Casey Yang
502-259-0936
Contact
https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Halfpricesoft
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help