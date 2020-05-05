Veronica Waldman, a Principal at Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc., Implements Cash Referral Program

Press Releases Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc. Press Release

The implementation of DWGI's Cash Referral Program evidences yet another industry leading mechanism that expresses DWGI's respect for the valued patronage of its global clientele.

Miami, FL, May 05, 2020 --



Veronica Waldman, a principal at DWGI, announced to its Board Of Directors, that: "All existing DWGI clientele that refer a new diamond dealer, manufacturer, wholesaler, luxury retailer, jewelry designer or select individual clientele that ultimately acquire a DWGI diamond, entitles the existing referring client to a Thank-You Cash Honorarium in the amount of at least $100.00 USD. Repeat clients are also eligible to receive this industry leading Thank-You Cash Honorarium."



The Cash Referral Program joins the ranks of DWGI's exclusive:

100% Refund & Return Policy, Guarantee, Complimentary Insured Express Global Shipping, Lifetime Upgrade Credit, Reduced Pricing Policy, Confidential Reduced Dealer Price Quotes, Brokerage Services, Custom Hand-Crafted Jewelry Design Services & Guaranteed Rough Diamond Cutting/Polishing.



Please do not hesitate to contact DWGI's Diamond & Gemstone Specialists via email at: Info@DiamondWholesaleGroup.com, https://www.diamondwholesalegroup.com, https://www.wholesalediamondrough.com or via Domestic USA Telephone (305) 560-0072 for a Confidential Reduced Dealer Price Quote & a corresponding Hand-Crafted Heirloom Jewelry Design Consultation.



DWGI's staff and resources are exclusive to the International Diamond Trade and select Private Clientele.



Moishe Morgan

(305) 560-0072



https://www.diamondwholesalegroup.com



